How Blackburn’s academy shaped future England stars Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh and Ella Toone 

A windswept pitch amid the rolling hills of East Lancashire is an unlikely testing ground for the core of a title-challenging England squad, although this is where three players were developed who will be integral to the semi-final of the European Championship of England. Tuesday evening.

Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh and Ella Toone all emerged at the remarkable Blackburn Rovers talent factory, whose Spartan training environment in a remote spot called Blacksnape, 80 feet above sea level, betrayed a vision of women’s football that vastly wealthier clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool did not. had .

The national team is the beneficiary as the women’s game within these shores prepares for the biggest week it has known.

Toone, the goalscorer in the quarter-final win over Spain, ended up at Rovers because Manchester United, who signed her with their girls’ teams, refused to invest in a senior team.

Stanway and Walsh came because their families, who were both proactively interested in their development, saw Rovers as the best place to be. Only Arsenal have developed more of the current England squad.

The roots of this extraordinary talent system lie in a confluence of like-minded coaches, committed to the future of women’s football, who have worked together at Rovers for the past decade.

They include Gemma Donnelly, the long-standing manager who worked with Stanway, Walsh and Toone. Amanda Goodwin, now an FA regional talent coach, was also an integral part, along with Matt Johnson, now performance director at Manchester United’s girls’ talent center, and Jennie Swarbrick, who has made Liverpool their coach for women under 21.

“We were one of 12 founding regional development centers and parents became aware of the approach we had,” says Donnelly.

“Families loved the culture they found. We wanted to make sure players rolled up their sleeves and there was always humility, even if some knew they were going somewhere. That is what our city is always about.

“Georgia would be there to put up nets or get the corner flags in. We didn’t have the most amazing resources. There has never been a sense of entitlement.’

When players were lost to wealthier clubs, with City taking over Stanway, Walsh and Toone, there were no FA rules, like boys’ academies, which entitle Rovers to compensation for those they invested time and money in. understandable opinion within the game that this needs to be addressed.

All academies that have produced players for the England squad for European Championships

But in the development system, girls are ‘double signed’ or loaned to development clubs. Toone remained registered with Rovers when she was signed by City and played a key role in Blackburn winning the third tier at the age of 16.

Local newspapers are full of Toone’s achievements from that era, including six goals when Rovers defeated Rotherham United 19-0.

“Opponents took nothing for granted when schoolgirls Toone or Stanway pitched up to play for Rovers on a windy field,” says Donnelly. “It was known that they were England youth internationals.

“If other players might kick them, they usually don’t get a response. Georgia maybe a little less. She has a bite.’

Last but not least, Stanway discovered Blackburn because of her father Paul, a gym teacher. She would be allowed to leave school earlier to make weekday trips to Monday and Wednesday training from the village of Dalton in Cumbria. It was a four hour round trip.

The view from Blackburn is that Tuesday’s win and progress to Sunday’s Wembley final would increase the chances of talented players not being missed.

Some of this England squad, including Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris, had to play against boys’ teams, so supplies were scarce.

“The girls who are watching this team now see this as something they can achieve too,” says Donnelly.

“I also think it introduces thousands of people to a different environment than the male game. It’s not threatening. It’s a family environment. It’s nice to be there without the rolling and diving.’

Her own Rovers women’s team also has ambitions and is holding its own in the second division. In the season that is about to start, virtually all of their players will have professional contracts for the first time.

It means football can provide a livelihood for those who came through Rovers’ ranks with the stars of England. Helen Seed and Millie Chandarana, who played alongside Walsh, are both still with the club. So is Natasha Fenton, one of Stanway’s Blackburn teammates.

However, Stanway was always destined for a world outside of Blacksnape. She had just turned 16 when the Westmorland Gazette noticed and interviewed her.

“I hope to play for the England first team,” she told them. “That would be a dream come true.”