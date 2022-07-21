How biology’s hardest working pigments and ‘MOFs’ might just save the climate

Nano Research EnergyTsinghua University Press” width=”800″ height=”530″/> Illustration of the wide range of electrocatalytic and photocatalytic processes and applications for porphyrin framework materials. Credit: Nano Research EnergyTsinghua University Press



Some of the most difficult economic sectors to decarbonize would benefit from the emergence of significantly more efficient catalysts involved in energy conversion chemical reactions. A breakthrough here could depend on the use of pigments widely used in biological processes that integrate as catalysts into novel and highly porous molecular structures that act like sponges.

A paper describing the state of the art and the challenges it faces was published in the journal Nano Research Energy on May 29.

In recent years, porphyrins and metalloporphyrins have played an increasingly important role in biomimetic chemistry, the use of solar energy, medicine and a host of other applications. But the use of porphyrins in electrocatalysis and photocatalysis reactions that are central to many energy conversion processes useful for the clean transition proved unstable, deactivated and difficult to recycle, limiting further development of these energy conversion technologies.

So scientists have begun to integrate porphyrins as the organic ligands (the ion that binds to a central metal atom in a complex molecule) in synthetic molecular structures known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and their double, covalent- organic frameworks (COFs) – known as porphyrin-based framework materials.

“In principle, this should give excellent electrocatalysis and photocatalysis performance, as the MOF and COF structures are easy to synthesize and highly engineered, so much more controllable and structurally stable,” said Yusuke Yamauchi, a co-author of the paper and researcher at the Australian Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology at the University of Queensland.

“The researchers, themselves involved in the development of porphyrin-based framework materials, have put together a review paper describing the state of the art in their field. clarify, discuss progress and challenges, identify research gaps, and can even provide policy guidelines and best practice tips,” Huan Pang, a co-author of the paper and the researcher at the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Yangzhou University, China

The paper examines all current and potential applications of porphyrin-based framework material catalysts and finds that there is still great potential, but the field faces several challenges.

In an economy of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, not everything can be electrified – especially heavy haulage over long distances – and so some form of clean fuels will be needed, such as carbon neutral synthetic hydrocarbons, ammonia or hydrogen. All of these fuels involve the conversion of clean energy – be it from the sun, wind, water or uranium – into transportable and stable chemical energy. Part of this process requires the production of clean hydrogen by using electricity, light or heat to split water into its constituent elements, hydrogen and oxygen.

Hydrocarbons are composed of different ratios of carbon and hydrogen, hence the name. So the clean, synthetic versions that replace their dirty fossil cousins ​​will have to take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and convert it into various useful forms of carbon as input to marry the clean hydrogen. Sucking carbon from the atmosphere and using it is also known as carbon capture and utilization (CCU).

All of these processes, and many others involved in the clean transition (the move from fossil fuels to clean technologies), such as the use of fuel cells and the capture of light, are in fact chemical reactions that convert energy from one form to another. other more useful form . These chemical reactions require addition of substances known as catalysts that speed up the reaction. Some of those catalysts are extremely expensive, such as platinum, or are not efficient enough to make the end product compete with fossil fuels, or create their own environmental challenges.

There is therefore a search for more efficient, cheaper and cleaner catalysts such as porphyrin.

The development of efficient, non-noble, porphyrin-based catalysts for framework materials to replace noble metal catalysts remains a major hurdle. The design and construction of porphyrin blocks is currently mainly based on a highly symmetrical design, which limits the diversity of porphyrin framework families and influences their potential catalytic applications. New structures using porphyrin units of asymmetric design should be considered to extend the utility of the substance.

The cost of preparing porphyrin framework materials remains high and there is therefore an urgent need for engineers to develop new synthesis methods if these catalysts are to be used in large-scale industrial applications. Reducing the number of steps required in the synthesis is an important endeavor, but it is also extremely difficult to do.

However, they conclude that if such challenges are overcome, porphyrin-based window materials could be a game-changer in the commercialization of energy conversion processes that are essential for some of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise.

Porphyrins are some of the hardest-working substances in biology. This class of pigments is used in a wide variety of vital processes, from photosynthesis to respiration. Derivatives of these water-soluble, ring-shaped molecules that bind metal ions include chlorophylls in plants and the hemoglobins that carry oxygen in the blood of animals. They also enhance the catalytic activities of enzymes in a range of other life-giving chemical reactions. Metalloporphyrins are of particular interest with regard to the clean transition because of their role as catalysts in splitting water to produce hydrogen and oxygen.

More information:

Jiawei Gu et al, porphyrin-based energy conversion window materials, Nano Research Energy (2022). Jiawei Gu et al, porphyrin-based energy conversion window materials,(2022). DOI: 10.26599/NRE.2022.9120009

Provided by Tsinghua University Press