How Bill Gates and his partners took over the global Covid pandemic response

The ACT-A diagnostic team has set a target of making 500 million tests accessible to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2021. . The therapeutic team originally set a goal of delivering 245 million treatments to low- and middle-income countries by 2021, but later changed the goal to 100 million new treatments by the end of 2021. By June of that year, the therapeutic team had allocated only about 1, 8 million treatments.

COVAX has set a target to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. By September of that year, it had delivered just 319 million doses.

While COVAX significantly accelerated dose delivery later in 2021 and 2022, governments are struggling to get gunfire. As of August 2022, only about 20 percent of Africans had been vaccinated — a dangerously low percentage — according to the Africa CDC.

The groups’ leaders say they were unable to achieve their goals, in large part because wealthy Western governments have been slow to act and make available the huge tranches of vaccines and therapies needed to protect the world. The groups say they have provided a vital voice to the suffering and needs of poorer countries, without which progress would have been much slower.

“To put it bluntly, money buys influence. And this is the worst kind of influence. Not just because it’s money […] but also, because it is a preferential access, behind closed doors.” Lawrence Gostin, Georgetown University professor specializing in public health law

“The Gates Foundation focused on supporting a global response that would ensure low- and middle-income countries have affordable, equitable access to the best data and tools available to address the crisis,” said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, in a statement. “We saw successes in some areas. On the most critical issue of equitable access to vaccines, the world as a whole failed when high-income countries initially monopolized the available supply.” The foundation declined to make Gates available for comment.

On the battle to deliver vaccine doses on time to low- and middle-income countries, Seth Berkley, Gavi’s CEO, said in an interview that the organization has actually met one of its original goals of distributing 950 million doses by the end of 2021. to low-income countries, even though it failed to deliver on one of its original promises to distribute 2 billion doses. (COVAX delivered the 950 million doses by January 2022.)

“It’s very easy to sit out there and criticize what we’re doing. What we need to do is be fairly evaluated based on the actions we took at the time with the knowledge we had at the time,” Berkley said.

A CEPI spokesperson put it this way: “While there is much we can improve on, it would be wrong to assign all the blame for the failures of the global response to the very organizations that have done more than anyone else to try to to find a solution. the problems of vaccine delivery and inequality.”

“The challenge we faced was the need to access vaccines for poor countries at a time when companies could sell promising products to the highest bidder,” the spokesperson said.

Jeremy Farrar, the director of Wellcom Trust, made a similar comment. “Comprehensive pandemic preparedness and response requires the kind of funding and international cooperation that only governments can muster,” he said.

Farrar, however, defended the ACT-A partnership as “the best mechanism we have for delivering life-saving Covid-19 resources around the world.”

“Before ACT-A was established, there was no formal mechanism to coordinate and accelerate development, production and equitable access to Covid-19 interventions worldwide,” he said. “While ACT-A may not be perfect, the global response would have been poorer and much more fragmented without it.”

However, the POLITICO and WELT investigation found that ACT-A’s structure reduced liability. ACT-A representatives set funding priorities and campaign for donations. But the money — $23 billion in total — went straight to the entities involved in the initiative, such as Gavi and CEPI. While ACT-A’s website keeps track of how much money has been raised, it’s nearly impossible to say exactly where it all went.

Based on each organization’s individual Covid database, it’s not possible to pinpoint exactly how the groups spent the money raised through ACT-A. It is also difficult to determine in the organization’s grants and investment data how much they have donated specifically for ACT-A programming. For example, the organizations do not use “ACT-A” or similar terminology in their descriptions of their grants and investments.

“In theory, I think that was a great idea,” said Gayle Smith, who led the US State Department’s global Covid-19 response last year, referring to ACT-A. But she doubted her responsibility.

“In practice…there wasn’t a single director,” Smith said. ‘Who is the big boss of this whole enterprise? In a global emergency like this, we need to be able to get the countermeasures to everyone everywhere as quickly as possible.”

Bruce Aylward, who coordinates the ACT-Accelerator’s work at WHO, said ACT-A was purposely set up with a decentralized structure to reduce bureaucracy. He said each agency was responsible for their own accounting and forging agreements directly with donors.

Smith and others closely involved in the global Covid battle say there should have been a stronger hand on the tiller.

When vaccine doses of COVAX started pouring in, many poor countries and provinces were ill-equipped to handle them. And during the long delays, many potential beneficiaries lost confidence in the global health system.

“I think if we had the vaccine sooner, the coverage would have been much, much, much better,” said Stephen Bordotsiah, the municipal director of health services in the Bolgatanga region of Ghana, who received significant doses of COVAX.