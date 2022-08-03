How big a pay rise do you need right now?

Host Isabel Berwick talks to FT workplace experts Delphine Strauss, FT economics correspondent, and Emma Jacobs, FT, with writer and regular Working It, about the cost of living. Delphine explains why double-digit wage deals to match inflation are likely to resist bosses – and how that will likely lead to more union action in some sectors. The trio discuss the types of new support and benefits organizations are introducing to help staff cope with rising costs, and wonder whether the large return to the office will be delayed by the high price of commuting. As winter approaches, many will have to make an unenviable trade-off: freezing in our homes or paying large sums in train fares or gas to travel to a warmer workplace.

Want more?

Cost of living: employers step in to help – Dephine and Emma’s long read

https://www.ft.com/content/e6bd22e1-088f-492d-802a-1a7aecdc7fe7

Have we had enough of the ‘nanny’ employer?

https://www.ft.com/content/0506901f-d2a9-45bb-8a79-5ceb202e1675

Who really deserves a raise in the cost of living crisis?

https://www.ft.com/content/38378af9-6f55-4bde-8c04-d13ee35cac07

‘I make £10.71 an hour. This is how the cost of living crisis has been”

https://www.ft.com/content/af633a2e-3e46-4eaa-9173-167b87dc8c3e

FT subscriber? Sign up for the week The work newsletter. We cover all things workplace and management, plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s to come. One click sign up at www.ft.com/newsletters

We would like to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter

Subscribe to The work wherever you get your podcasts from – and leave a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Edited by Renée Kaplan and Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music. Produced by Roman.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

To see acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.