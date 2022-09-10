How Beatrice and Eugenie’s deep love for the Queen came out in an emotional display at Balmoral

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may not have been the royal grandchildren most often pictured with the Queen, but the sisters were still incredibly close with their “grandma.”

The girls’ deep bond with their grandmother was evident today as they looked incredibly emotional while reading tribute to the late Monarch in Balmoral.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were joined by their father, their aunt the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their cousins ​​Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor, as they looked at the flowers and messages. left at the gates of the Balmoral estate this afternoon.

Princess Eugenie, 32, was seen wiping tears as she read the kind tribute left for the Queen outside Balmoral

The two princesses, who had a privileged relationship with the Queen, were visibly distraught and comforted by their father Prince Andrew

The two sisters were close to their grandmother, who was a constant in their lives until her later years (pictured together with the Queen and Queen Mother in 1990)

Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, looked distraught as they walked hand in hand, scanning the thousands of flowers and condolences left by royal fans.

At one point, their father, Prince Andrew, was pictured putting his arm around Eugenie as she held Beatrice’s hand and the trio stood with bowed heads among the tributes.

The Queen, who died Thursday in Balmoral at the age of 96, leaves behind eight grandchildren and ten grandchildren.

Beatrice and Eugenie were seen walking silently through the gates of Balmoral, supporting each other by holding hands.

Both looked very solemn and wore black to signify mourning, as did the other members of the royal family present.

The two sisters joined forces as they took a closer look at the many flowers and kind words left for the Queen

Prince Andrew put a protective hand on Princess Eugenie, who was very emotional in Balmoral this afternoon

Both sisters were deeply moved by the public’s outpouring of love for their grandmother, and were seen saddened as they read some messages left for the late Monarch.

Princess Beatrice was seen wiping her eyes as she read the tribute left for the Queen on the Aberdeenshire estate.

At 33, Beatrice shared a sweet bond with the late Monarch, who attended her wedding to Italian property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, 2020 at Royal Lodge.

Not only did the Queen attend Beatrice’s wedding at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, she also generously lent her own tiara and vintage dress to the bride as she felt her granddaughter was already missing out on a traditional wedding celebration due to the pandemic.

Beatrice’s hastily arranged ceremony was attended only by close friends and family following the cancellation of a larger wedding in May due to the lockdown.

The princess was adamant that her beloved grandparents would have the opportunity to see her exchange her vows with Edo, 37 – if government guidelines permit – so she chose the Chapel of All Saints on the Windsor estate, where the Queen, 94 , often attended services.

Princess Beatrice looked gloomy as she stepped out earlier this afternoon to attend a service at Crathie Kir

The two princesses were photographed going to church by car. It was the first time they had been seen since the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday

Five of the Queen’s eight grandchildren attended and viewed the messages and flowers left for her for Balmoral

The wedding spanned three royal generations – with Princess Beatrice becoming a stepmother to Edo’s son Wolfie, four, who acted as best man and page boy alongside his two young cousins. Beatrice’s sister Eugenie, 30, was a bridesmaid.

Afterwards, a small party was held at the Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York’s Windsor home, where many of the 20 guests stayed overnight – some in glamping pods outside.

Princess Eugenie also had a close relationship with her grandmother.

She supported the Queen, praising her video message at the United Nations conference last year for being a “brilliant start.”

The mother of one, 32, took to Instagram and posted a clapping hands emoji alongside a video of Her Majesty’s impassioned speech to representatives at the COP26 summit at the time, where she urged world leaders to “deserve a place in history.” and “answer the call of those generations to come.”

In another slide shared with her stories, Eugenie highlighted in green a quote from the Monarch’s speech posted on Clarence House’s social media page.

In a video message, Her Majesty the Queen said: “It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son. Karel and his eldest son Willem. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”‘