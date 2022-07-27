How bad will the global food crisis get?

Has the high price of food peaked? Even before the UN-brokered grain deal between Kiev and Moscow last week gave the green light for shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, food commodity prices had fallen sharply. Fears of a recession, a record harvest in Russia and hopes of a revival in grain trade flows have pushed prices down.

But the price falls do not mean that the food crisis is over. Analysts say the underlying factors driving the markets up are unchanged. The ongoing war is just one of many problems that could fuel even more hunger in the coming years.

The conflict in Ukraine came at a time when food prices were already being pushed up by a number of factors – mainly drought affecting key crop-producing countries and supply chains dealing with the residual effects of the pandemic. In poorer countries whose economies have been shattered by Covid-19 lockdowns, the war has only exacerbated a grim situation.

“What sets this global food crisis apart from previous similar situations is that there are multiple key causes behind it,” said Cary Fowler, the US special envoy for food security.

The real impact of this combination of factors will not become apparent until next year, analysts say. “I’m more concerned about 2023 than about 2022,” says one.

Storm clouds on the horizon

The war has undoubtedly put a major brake on global food production. With Ukraine’s ports blocked and capacity limited on alternative routes, export volumes have fallen significantly. In June, the country exported just under 1 million tons of wheat, maize and barley, 40 percent less than in the same month in 2021, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The harvest in Ukraine started this month and growers are looking for storage for the new crop. But if farmers can’t sell their grains, it will have a knock-on effect in 2023, because they won’t have the money for the next season to pay for seeds and fertilizer. They may not even have a harvest, warns an international food policy official.

High raw material prices in late spring may have led to increased production elsewhere. But that will be offset by the rise in input costs for many farmers, especially fertilizers and diesel used for transportation and agricultural machinery.

Food policy officials warn that soaring energy prices, expected to rise further into the winter, have also hit production of nitrogen fertilizer, a key nutrient for crops.

“If We Can’t Get Out” [the issue with] agricultural inputs – especially fertilizers – then the affordability crisis will turn into an availability crisis next year,” warns Arif Husain, chief economist at the UN World Food Programme.

So far, the biggest food concern has been the grain supply, especially the wheat and vegetable oils of which Ukraine is a major exporter. But some analysts are concerned about the price of rice, the cornerstone of diets in Asia.

For the time being, there are high stocks in leading producing countries such as India, Thailand and Vietnam. However, there are concerns about export restrictions as the high price of wheat pushes more consumers to use rice as a substitute.

Only about 10 percent of total global grain production is exported, so a restriction by a single exporter can have an excessive impact on international prices.

In 2007-2008, export restrictions by India and Vietnam, combined with panic buying by major rice importers, such as the Philippines, resulted in prices more than doubling.

“We are closely monitoring rice prices,” analysts at Nomura, the Japanese investment bank, say, adding: “If rising wheat prices lead to rice substitution, it could lower existing stocks, cause restrictions by key producers and lead to higher rice prices over time.” Officials are also looking at the availability of fertilizer for rice production in Asia.

The human effects

Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, food insecurity was at record levels. The pandemic, drought and other regional conflicts caused nearly 770 million people to go hungry in 2021, the highest number since 2006, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The FAO predicts that the war in Ukraine will increase the number of malnourished people by 13 million this year and another 17 million in 2023. According to the World Bank, for every 1 percentage point increase in food prices, an additional 10 million people are expected to fall. to extreme poverty.

In much of Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, staple consumption exceeds production. According to the data group Gro Intelligence, it is the countries in these regions that are most exposed to global price increases. Many emerging economies face the added burden of a decline in their currencies on top of rising food prices.

The impact on countries in the Middle East and Africa that depend on imports from Ukraine and Russia has been significant. Egypt turned to the IMF for help, inflation in Turkey has risen to nearly 80 percent, while the World Bank has described the crisis in Lebanon as one of the worst in the past 100 years.

Even countries that do not buy from Russia or Ukraine, but are major net importers of agricultural commodities, face higher import costs. The price of basic foodstuffs such as bread, pasta and cooking oil have risen the fastest. A loaf of bread in Bulgaria cost almost 50 percent more in June than a year earlier. Cooking oil in Spain is now almost twice as expensive as it was a year ago and sugar prices in Poland are up 40 percent.

In lower-income countries, where food accounts for a large part of consumer spending, cutting back to offset the rising cost of living is much more difficult. In Egypt, where food and non-alcoholic drinks account for more than a third of household spending, people are facing price increases of 24 percent. In Ethiopia, where the budget for food is even higher, food inflation is 38 percent.

“If you live in a country where on a good day you spend more than 50 to 60 percent of your disposable income on food. After that, there’s not much room left to deal with a shock of this magnitude,” says Husain.

In Africa, in particular, “there is a risk of famine next year,” said Gilbert Houngbo, president of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development. This, in turn, could “cause social unrest and mass economic migration,” he adds.

The food price spikes in 2007-08 and 2010-11 each resulted in riots around the world, and skyrocketing food prices were a key factor in the recent turmoil that gripped Sri Lanka. Other hardest hit governments have so far managed to contain social unrest by using subsidies.

“That’s a band-aid,” said Michael Pond, an analyst at Barclays. “But at some point, the pressure can be so great that governments can’t provide that plaster. And that’s where things can boil over,” he adds.

No return to normal

Not everyone thinks the crisis will get worse. Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley issued a optimistic report on the future of food prices, suggesting that increases in 2023 will be lower than expected. Increased grain production by farmers, including in Ukraine, as tensions ease will dampen food inflation, the report said.

But while some international traders are hopeful that the reopening of the Black Sea trade route for Ukrainian grains could mark the beginning of a “de facto ceasefire,” there is still uncertainty about Russia’s intentions. It continues to attack areas around Ukrainian ports.

And even if the war ended tomorrow, Ukraine’s agricultural and port infrastructure must be rebuilt and the waters off its coast cleared. The farmers in the country may not be able or willing to come back to work on their land.

Many Western government officials and analysts expect the current food crisis to last for years, with the war coming on top of climate change, the pandemic and other conflicts around the world. “Any of these factors that have fueled food inflation” [higher] could continue,” says Pond.

By diversifying import sources between countries that depended on Ukraine for grains and vegetable oils, prices will stay high longer and the story will be similar in energy, said Laura Wellesley, senior research fellow at Chatham House. “The overall picture seems to be one of tighter supply and high prices, with no end to it any time soon.”

Consumers may have to get used to permanently higher food prices, economists warn. Capital Economics predicts that market levels “will remain at historically high prices” due to increased volatility in the weather. “It’s undeniable that we’ve seen lower yields and harvests in recent years,” said Caroline Bain, chief commodity economist at the research firm.

Some analysts question whether the conflict is the beginning of a process of dismantling a trading system designed to deliver cheap goods, including food commodities, to all corners of the world.

The global food trading system that gave us access to all kinds of food isn’t going to return to normal anytime soon, Wellesley says. “That in turn likely means continued high food and fertilizer prices and a reconfiguration of trade dependencies, perhaps with a greater focus on more regional supply chains.”

Additional reporting by Federica Cocco in London