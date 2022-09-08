How Australian money is set to change forever following the death of the Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian coins and the $5 banknote will be updated with King Charles’s face after the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

The Royal Australian Mint in Canberra is planning updates to its coins for the first time since the introduction of decimal currency in February 1966.

The changes affect the five, ten, 20 and 50 cent coins, as well as the $1 and $2 coins, plus the $5 banknote produced by Securency, the polymer printing company of the Reserve Bank of Australia, in Melbourne.

Australian coins and the $5 banknote will be updated with King Charles after the Queen’s death at age 96 (Pictured is a counterfeit version of the 20 cent coin)

The late Queen Elizabeth had been on the old pennies after her coronation in June 1953.

The King Charles change is the first change to Australian coinage since King George VI’s death in February 1952.

The Queen has been featured on the Australian $5 polymer banknote since the paper denomination was replaced in 1992, and her portrait has graced the following banknotes ever since, with the most recent change in September 2016.

The Queen had been on the one and two cent coins from February 1966 until they were withdrawn from circulation in February 1992.

She has been on the $1 coin since it replaced a paper banknote in May 1984 and the $2 coin since it debuted in June 1988, also replacing a banknote.

Australia is one of 14 countries that had the Queen as head of state for seven decades, meaning currency designs will also be changed from New Zealand to Canada and Fiji.