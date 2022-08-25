How Australian Below Deck star Hannah Ferrier dropped 7.5kg in a month

Below Deck Hannah Ferrier has revealed how she’s lost 7.5kg in just one month.

The reality star attributes her incredible weight loss to Jenny Craig and intermittent fasting.

Hannah, who rose to fame as the Chief Stew on the hit Bravo show, went down a dress for her wedding last year and has now lost a total of 11kg.

She told the Daily Telegraph that she had to change her wedding dress six times in the run-up to her big day because she “just kept losing weight.”

Hannah explained that she never had a problem with her mate while filming the popular hunting show as she was always losing weight.

The blonde was a fan favorite for the show’s first five seasons, but left in 2020 after she was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn for failing to declare anti-anxiety medication on board.

She has since been married to partner Josh Roberts and has welcomed daughter Ava, now two.

“I used to joke with my friends that I can weigh what I want when I start filming,” she said.

In the clip, Hannah revealed why she made the decision to join the brand’s latest weight loss program. “After my daughter turned one, I realized it was time to take care of me,” she said in the video

‘In my first season I lost 15 kilos and I had nothing to lose. My mother almost cried when she saw me, I was way too thin.

But after welcoming Ava in 2020, Hannah arrived in her “little bubble” with the newborn.

Hannah tried several times to shed the pounds but failed to keep up with the routine amid her busy schedule of taking care of her daughter, recording her podcast and filming her new show The Real Love Boat. au.

She said she would “grab her phone” every night to order food because she was tired.

A month before her wedding, she signed up for Jenny Craig’s new Max Up program, which includes intermittent fasting and signature calorie-counted meal plans.

“I tried it on my own, but found I couldn’t lose the weight,” she said

The reality star said the food she ate and worked weekly with her personal coach helped her lose weight

The star said she was “often hungry” because she got up at 6:30am and wouldn’t eat until 9am – but the quick results spurred her on.

“It was great to walk down the aisle on my wedding day feeling super confident. Although it wasn’t at my goal weight, by then I had lost a whole size of clothing,” she said.

Hannah’s weight loss reveal comes after she announced her return to reality TV.

She has signed on to be a cast member for Channel 10’s upcoming dating series The Real Love Boat, based on the classic 1970s sitcom The Love Boat.

Hannah is the Cruise Director of the boat, while Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody is Head of Entertainment.

TV host and actor Darren McMullen rounds out the cast as the show’s host.

“After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean, I’m so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love!” Hannah announced.

“I’m going to keep a close eye on them and help them every step of the way on their journey to find their perfect match.”

“I’m currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers who find love – not to mention my favorite background in the world – the Med,” she continued. .