How Aussies will be given breast implants with ‘NATURAL tissue’ in the future 

A safer alternative to silicone breast implants has been revealed and Australian surgeons are at the forefront of the breakthrough.

The world’s first surgery was performed at Brisbane’s Metro North Health hospital, paving the way for women around the world in need of breast reconstruction.

The procedure is based on decades of research with a patient clinical trial conducted at Moana Staunton, which had its silicone implants removed and replaced with 3D-printed “bioresorbable scaffolding” on June 23.

It is made from a medical-grade material known as polycaprolactone-PCL, and it was inserted into the breast area and injected with Ms. Staunton’s own fat cells.

The scaffold will completely dissolve and metabolize, leaving patients with their natural tissues in the body two years after insertion, and was jointly made by Metro North and German medtech company BellaSeno.

A safer alternative to silicone implants has been revealed and Australian surgeons are leading the way in the breakthrough (stock image)

Director of the Comprehensive Breast Cancer Institute Owen Ung said Ms Staunton is one of many women suffering from breast implant disease with a number of unexplained symptoms believed to be related to her implants.

“In Moana’s case, she experienced dizziness and generally felt unwell, and we will often see patients who think their silicone implants can make them sick,” said Prof. Ung.

“But it’s not just those who experience complications from their implants that benefit as we roll out our clinical trial in patients like Moana.”

Prof Ung said the research will continue in further studies for those who have had cancer, ‘the life-changing of women who need a mastectomy and have limited reconstructive options so far.

“We are still in the early stages of clinical trials, but this work has hugely promising implications for women around the world.”

BellaSeno’s co-founder and CEO Mohit Chhaya said the regenerative breast scaffold is a milestone in the group’s plans to eventually design and manufacture these implants in Australia.

Common Breast Implant Complications Chest pain and sagging Changes in nipple and breast sensation Breast asymmetry (one side has a different size or shape than the other) Implant displacement Can cause cancer in very rare cases Bleed implant rupture Infection Skin rash Source: NSW Health

“Our goal is to further develop new products in the field of natural tissue and bone reconstruction, in collaboration with our key partners in Australia, such as Metro North Health,” he said.

“This important milestone would not have been achieved without the outstanding efforts of the entire BellaSeno team and our scientific advisors over the past five years.”

The Phase one clinical trial with Metro North will recruit 15-20 eligible patients and will run until they have two years of follow-up each.

The development follows the closer scrutiny of doctors performing breast implants in an effort to protect women after decades of dangerous methods and botched surgeries.

Robust new guidelines, issued by NSW Health in March, emerged as the Australian regulator launched a wide-ranging overhaul of the multi-billion dollar cosmetic surgery industry.

“We’ve seen group action, breast implant disease and women dealing with persistent pain,” Anand Deva, chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Macquarie University, told me. Nine newspapers.

“These guidelines lay the foundation for safety. Physicians need to get proper, educated and informed consent from patients and ensure that women are monitored regularly so that problems are picked up early,” he said.

“Too many patients regret implants.”

A 3D-printed scaffolding breast implant is seen during the announcement of a world’s first surgery in Brisbane, paving the way for women around the world in need of breast reconstruction

A research revealed last year that there have also been serious breaches of safety and hygiene in medical facilities, causing women extreme pain.

Former president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons Mark Ashton said it is vital that patients are made more aware of the potential risks.

He said the industry was not transparent about the qualifications of doctors and that anyone with a medical degree, whether a general practitioner or dermatologist can say they are a cosmetic surgeon.

Plastic surgery experts say women need more protection from uneducated doctors

“There is no transparency that some doctors are simply uneducated in certain types of surgery. We hope such guidelines will be implemented across Australia,” he said.

‘Guidelines are useful, but not legally enforceable. We need AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) to have real teeth to punish cosmetic care outliers who perform surgery outside the guidelines of accepted medical care.”