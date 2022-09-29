How Aussie stars Jordan Mailata, Daniel Faalele and Michael Dickson are breaking new ground in NFL

Australian players who are making waves in the bright lights of the NFL can now proudly wear their country’s flag on their helmets for the first time.

Eight players from Down Under will get an Australian flag sticker on their club’s helmets as part of the competition’s International Series for the next two weeks: Michael Dickson, Mitch Wishnowsky, Jordan Mailata, Daniel Faalele, Adam Gotsis, Cameron Johnston, Arryn Siposs and Matt Lion.

More than 200 players from across the league have chosen to wear an emblem of another country’s flag on their helmets, in addition to the American Stars and Stripes.

They must only have lived in the country for at least two years, or have a parent or grandparent who was born there.

Aussie NFL stars Daniel Faalele (left) and Jordan Mailata (right) will wear Australian flag decals on their helmets for the next two weeks

All eight players spent their entire lives prior to their unlikely trip to the NFL in Australia, highlighting their tremendous achievement by dominating one of the world’s biggest leagues, despite only playing the game for a few years.

The offensive linemen of Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata is undoubtedly the most talked-about of the lot; billed not only as one of the top-left tackles in the competition, but also on the US version of the hit reality show The Masked Singer.

The 203cm, 166kg offensive lineman – who played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before making big in the US – thrives on one of the league’s top offenses, in what many pundits consider to be the second most important position of the sport.

Originally from Bankstown in southwestern Sydney, Mailata signed a whopping $86 million contract last year after being drafted as an international recruit in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draw.

Wearing an Australian flag on his helmet is a nice nod to how far he’s come.

“My mother, especially growing up, worked full-time, six days a week, probably about 12 hours a day. My father was a handyman, he had two jobs; the man can fix everything,” he said earlier about his upbringing.

“If you really want to put all your eggs in one basket, do it, don’t look back. I didn’t want to disappoint my father, my last name and my family.”

Jordan Mailata with his parents before leaving Sydney for the US in January 2018

Jordan Mailata is making waves in the US after previously playing for the Rabbitohs

Now, despite being intensely proud of his Aussie and Samoan heritage, he wants to be known for his exploits on the roster.

“I was trying not to get rid of the ‘oh, the rugby player can play’. I just wanted to be seen as the footballer, as a left tackle,” Mailata told ESPN last month.

Faalele, a 203cm, 176kg man who is the heaviest player in the league, had a slightly different journey, playing college football for the University of Minnesota before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Daniel Faalele to star for the Baltimore Ravens after being called up in April

Faalele with partner Brianna Montgomery at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota

Despite being the team’s fourth string, Faalele was thrown in at the deep end after a spate of injuries. He received high praise from his superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson after their heartbreaking loss to Miami on Monday morning (AEST).

“He was just starting to dominate like he did in college,” Jackson told ESPN after the game.

‘I didn’t doubt him at all. None of us did…soff to Faalele because he has become a major.’

The second heaviest player of all time, the 22-year-old from Melbourne, only put on pads for the first time in 2017.

Seattle star Michael Dickson, considered by most to be the league’s best player having previously played AFL for the Swans and won a $21 million contract with the Seahawks, will also proudly wear an Australian flag on his helmet.

Aussie bettors Mitch Wishnowsky (left) and Michael Dickson (right) after their 49ers and Seahawks battled AEST on Monday morning

Fellow gamblers Mitch Wishnowsky (San Fransisco 49ers), Arryn Siposs (Eagles) and Cameron Johnston (Houston Texans) are also among the eight proud Aussie players.

Wishnowsky is fresh off a stunning performance announced by cult NFL pundit, former punter Pat McAfee, who helped the 49ers beat Seattle.

That came just days after the Perth native signed a major $19 million contract.

Defenders Adam Gotsis (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Matt Leo (Eagles) round out the other Aussie players who will feature the Southern Cross on their helmets.

Other Australians who carry our nation’s flag on their helmets include Cameron Johnston and Adam Gotsis

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, when he announced the flag initiative — a first for the league — said it was important for the league to recognize the background of its diverse player cohort.

“The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and the heritage of its players throughout the League,” he said.

“We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game.”

Other NFL superstars who will wear a different flag on their helmets include Tua Tagovailoa (Samoa), Kyler Murray (South Korea) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Germany).