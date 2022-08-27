How Aussie mum Brooke Hoggan lost 60kg in 12 months

<!–

A mother of two who once had an unhealthy ’emotional’ relationship with food has changed her life after she lost 59kg in just 12 months.

Brooke Hoggan, from Brisbane, dropped to 118kg in March 2021 after giving birth to her son and struggled to ‘bounce back’.

The 29-year-old lash technician told FEMAIL she never exercised because she “absolutely hated the gym” and turned to food for comfort, leading to rapid weight gain.

“I have a lot of anxiety, so I really ate my emotions in food; I didn’t watch what I was eating or really didn’t care at the time,” she said.

After a visit to a GP, she was diagnosed with fatty liver and intestinal problems, and the doctor said she needed to lose weight if she wanted to avoid serious health complications.

Since last year, Brooke has dropped to 59kg and fits in size six to eight.

Brooke Hoggan, from Brisbane, (pictured) fell to 118kg in March 2021 shortly after the birth of her son and struggled to ‘bounce back’

The 29-year-old lash technician told FEMAIL she never exercised because she “absolutely hated the gym” and went to food for her comfort. After a visit to a doctor who diagnosed her with fatty liver and intestinal problems, she opted for gastric bypass surgery on March 5, 2021.

Brooke’s doctor suggested gastric bypass surgery, which she went through on March 5, 2021.

She had three quarters of her stomach removed.

“I was afraid to get the sleeve, it was an emotional experience,” Brooke said.

While the surgery helped her lose 20kg, she reached a plateau and couldn’t understand why.

‘I couldn’t understand what was happening. Everything had gone well and she bam – no more weight loss,” Brooke said news.com.au.

“I had seen people who could lose a lot more than me after doing this, so I didn’t understand.”

Brooke decided to go to a gym and lost 39 kg with the help of a personal trainer.

The coach planned a strict high-protein meal plan and each PT session was a combination of strength and cardio exercises.

“The most challenging thing was my relationship with food. I found it hard to adjust to how much I can and can’t take,” Brooke told FEMAIL.

Through persistence and determination, she managed to transform her appearance and lifestyle.

“I’m more than proud of myself, which is rarely said, because I’ve never been one to be proud of myself,” she said.

Although the surgery initially helped her lose 20 kg, she reached a plateau and did not understand why. Brooke then decided to join a gym and with the help of a personal trainer she lost another 39 kg

Today she weighs 59 kg and fits in clothing size six to eight. “My confidence has skyrocketed and it makes me more than happy,” she said. “I have two beautiful children that I admire and want to be my best version for and I finally feel like I do.”

Today, Brooke lives a healthier, happier life and wants to be the best mother she can be to her two young children.

“My confidence has skyrocketed and it makes me more than happy,” she said.

“I have two beautiful children that I admire and want to be my best version for and I finally feel like I do.”

In a now viral TikTok video Brooke shared her stunning transformation and amazed thousands.

‘Okay, but how much happier do you look!! Congratulations,” one person wrote, another added: “You’ve done a great job.”

“You should be super proud of your achievement – crushed,” wrote another.