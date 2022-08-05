How Arizona Became an Abyss of Election Conspiracy Theories

There is no way of knowing what these candidates really believe in their hearts, but they have left no room to doubt their intentions.

How do you feel about whether these Republicans are able to run to the center for the general election? And what could happen if they did?

We haven’t seen much, if any, evidence that these candidates have plans to turn downtown, other than minor tweaks to some of the language in Masters’ TV ads.

They’ve spent months denouncing people in the party they see as RINOs (“Republicans in name only,” in case you forgot). In Arizona, that list included Governor Doug Ducey, who refused to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election as Trump demanded, and the late Senator John McCain, who angered many conservatives and Trump supporters by opposing repealing the Affordable Care. Act to vote.

So even as these candidates try to move toward the center, expect their Democratic opponents to point to those statements and other past comments to portray them as extremists on the right.

I do wonder how much Republicans will continue to focus on the 2020 election in the latter part of this year’s campaign. More moderate Republican officials and strategists I spoke to in Arizona have repeatedly said they are concerned. that this will weaken the party’s chances in the state, where independent voters make up about a third of the electorate.