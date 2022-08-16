How are abortion laws affecting your access to health care? We want to hear from you.

But there have also been reports of pharmacies refusing to provide prescriptions for drugs completely unrelated to abortion and birth control, which they speculate could be used off-label to terminate a pregnancy. For example, the cancer drug methotrexate is also used at some point by 90 percent of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation, but it can also be prescribed to induce abortions. And Accutane, the popular acne drug, can cause serious birth defects and miscarriages.

With the legality of abortion changing by the week in some states as court battles unfold, medical providers are grappling with the reality that they could face criminal charges if something like acne medication eventually ends a pregnancy — delaying treatment for patients who don’t seek treatment. abortions.

2) Have you been denied emergency treatment for a miscarriage or pregnancy-related complication?

The Biden administration has also warned hospitals that failing to treat a patient in a medical emergency, such as a miscarriage or a life-threatening complication necessitating an abortion, is against federal law — even in states that have banned the procedure.

Were you denied medical care because a healthcare provider suspected you were or might become pregnant? Are you a medical professional who has witnessed a patient being denied care because of someone’s personal views on abortion or concerns about violating the state’s ban on abortion?

We want to hear from you. Please fill out our short survey below.

Your privacy is important to us. We will not publish your name, contact details or anything you tell us without first contacting you and getting your consent.