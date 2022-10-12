How Apple’s October products arrive will say a lot about how important they are

There was a time when everyone thought they knew what an Apple product launch looked like. The archetypal Apple product launch was Steve Jobs standing on a stage in San Francisco in front of a large crowd and announcing yet another product that changed the world.

It was never actually true. Even before Jobs’ illness forced other Apple executives into the spotlight, Apple had varying levels of product launches. I’ve sat in the front row of a large crowd of fans at Macworld Expo, far to the side of boisterous Apple developers at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), in the back row behind VIPs in the Steve Jobs Theater, and crowded into tiny seats with other members of the press in Apple’s old intimate Town Hall briefing center in the Infinite Loop. Not to mention weird one-offs in places like Chicago and Brooklyn. Different events have different tastes.

But when the pandemic came in 2020, Apple was forced to rethink things. Live events were impossible to have, so Apple shifted gears and began producing video “events” while briefing members of the media by video conference.

But now we are entering a new phase. So far in 2022, Apple has held two “in-person” events at the Apple Park campus. Rumors are strong that more Apple product announcements are imminent. But what will this mean in practice? Will Apple invite people to Apple Park again? Will there be a video? Will there only be a press release? It all depends on what level of Apple product announcements this month’s products fit into.

WWDC and the iPhone event are the two events you can always count on every year. Apple

Tier 1: The heavy hitters

Apple’s two biggest events of the year, every year, are WWDC and the launch of the iPhone. The former is important because it’s Apple’s chance to set the agenda for all its software platforms for the next year. The latter is important because the iPhone is directly responsible for half of Apple’s business and indirectly responsible for even more.

These events, once live, were strictly video-based in 2022, and at this point I have a hard time seeing Apple ever returning to a full-on-stage presentation like what we saw in 2019. Maybe there will be a live component, but I would think that even these events will be 80 or 90 percent pre-recorded, if not 100 percent.

But Apple bringing people to the Apple Park campus for the events shows that the company wants to make a bigger deal out of these events. Bringing a small group of lucky developers on campus to WWDC allows the event to keep its focus without requiring Apple to rent out a convention center and manage thousands of people.

As for the iPhone launch, one of the best features of the event is that all the physical attendees – media, analysts, VIPs and the rest – can leave the Steve Jobs Theater and immediately pick up and handle the new hardware. It’s an important part of the job, and by inviting a group, Apple can expose a large number of influential people to their new products in a short amount of time – all more than a week before the products are available in stores.

Apple has gone back to hosting events, but the presentation is pre-recorded. The value in going is the hands-on section after the keynote. Jason Snell/Foundry

Level 2: Seeing is believing

Not every Apple event has been an all-stop-out affair. All of these Town Hall events were decidedly second-tier, and iPad and Mac-themed events in places like Brooklyn and Chicago were similarly scaled back. The truth is, nothing is iPhone except iPhone. But even with reduced press interest, Apple can sometimes really benefit from a large group of people getting their hands on the products in advance.

This is a difficult category. The products introduced must have sufficient weight to make it worthwhile for the participants to travel to a location. They have to be different enough from previous Apple products to make the practicality worth it. (If all Apple introduces are computers identical to the previous year’s models, but with a different chip inside, practicality will be a snooze.)

If the rumors about what Apple has in store for later this month are accurate, it seems unlikely to me that they would reach this level. As exciting as upgraded M2 laptops and Mac mini models can be, these new chips are better explained in a Johny Srouji video.

Level 3: What is the event?

The next level down is for products that are interesting but not really to the point of requiring a large group to come to Cupertino to use a hands-on area after the event. Examples would be the March 2019 introduction of new iMacs and the November 2019 introduction of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard. Both product launches featured “events” of some sort – but they were with members of the media, behind closed doors and under an embargo. The next day, a press release came out along with stories from these members of the press.

Here’s the one post-pandemic wrinkle: Apple has become very good at making videos, and videos are better than press releases. Last year, Apple held an October event with modest announcements and a video that was less than an hour long. This month’s rumored announcements feel a bit more in line with this scenario: A video event announcing new products, followed by behind-the-scenes briefings with invited press.

Rumor has it that Apple will soon update the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Apple will just issue a press release for the announcement. IDG

Level 4: Visit the Apple Newsroom

And then there’s the rest. For less exciting product announcements, Apple probably won’t bother with videos and will simply post pictures and words on their press site, the Apple Newsroom. But these days, given Apple’s ability to capture an audience with their expertly produced videos, I imagine this path will be limited to the tiniest of product announcements.

The middle people

In this new era of Apple events, the real question for me is what the threshold is for an announcement worthy of a video event—when Apple invites people a week in advance and streams a video. Is a handful of new Macs and a few new iPads worth it? Does level 3 exist at all? I’d guess the answer is yes, but I suppose we’re about to find out.

Maybe I’m just too excited about Apple’s new video rollout strategy. But if I were in Apple’s marketers’ shoes, I’d strongly prefer sending an hour-long commercial message into the eyes of an awaiting public for a press release combined with a bunch of articles and videos from members of the media. After all, we members of the media can’t be trusted to stick to Apple’s messages—but Apple’s videos can.

In any event—or no event, I suppose—I’m excited to see what Apple has in store for the fall. I hope that my invitation – in whatever form it takes – does not get lost in the mail.