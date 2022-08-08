How Animal Crossing helped me explore my gender

It’s 2013 and tonight my friends and I are getting together to wish shooting stars during a meteor shower. Like many young teens meeting their boyfriends, I want to show my sense of style, so I spend a lot of time trying on different skirts, dresses and accessories to find the cutest look. Luckily I don’t have to worry about how comfortable the outfit will be or if the fabric will chafe against my skin, as the clothes don’t go on my physical body, but rather on my villager in the world of Animal Crossing: New Leaf for the Nintendo 3DS.

In real life, I’m a tall, slightly chubby, hairy guy with the acne and self-esteem that comes with it. Even though I go to a fairly liberal high school and have been out in public as a gay for almost a year, there is no way I could go out in any kind of feminine attire without getting the attention of every classmate and teacher, something I wouldn’t wish for any 13 year old. However, in Animal Crossing: New LeafI can be who I want to be – within the limits of New leaf‘s binary gender system, skinny player models and fair skin tones, ie.

It’s definitely not perfect, but New leaf is the first game in the Animal Crossing franchise that allows male villagers to wear female clothes and vice versa. So for people like me who have a masculine body but want to discover femininity, it’s a blessing. When I visit my online friends’ cities during our weekend Skype sessions, I can present myself in a way that makes me feel cute and confident. It’s almost as if that digital version is a more accurate representation of who I am than the person I see when I look in the mirror. I don’t feel like dressing like that in real life – at least that’s what I keep telling myself. And even if I did, I feel like my body is way too big and manly to pull it off. But that’s okay, because dressing up Animal Crossing is good enough for me…for now.

It’s 2020, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch just came out. woohoo! There is also a global pandemic.

I’m back wishing shooting stars with my friends online as a way to hang out without risking COVID. I’ve grown a lot since the last mainline Animal Crossing Game: I’ve started wearing skirts in real life; I pierced my septum and my ears; and I recently started painting my nails. However, I still can’t bring myself to wear dresses or try earrings that are larger than studs. I’m at the beginning of the process of figuring out my gender identity, but have yet to really work things out. Now that I can’t go out to see people, I have no desire to work on my physical gender presentation because all people will see is my face on Zoom. However, in New HorizonsI am able to go back to the exploration and excitement of dressing up for fun.

With the Switch’s higher resolution screen, brighter colors and better graphics, the styles I choose in New Horizons can really pop. The character customization options have been vastly improved and instead of asking me if I’m a boy or a girl at the start of the game, New Horizons asks me what my sense of style is. This choice is unfortunately still a binary number representing male or female, but it is a step in the right direction. My friends and I can hop on Discord (so long, Skype) and fly to each other’s islands to do photo shoots with the variety of different outfits we’ve put together. This social experience isn’t just limited to my friends either; I can now post screenshots of my villager on social media to say, “Hey! Check out my banging style!” without the shame or fear I would have felt in high school. Animal Crossing has become a place again where I can be myself without consequences. And the more I can be myself virtually, the more I want to be myself in real life.

It’s 2022, and I don’t have to Animal Crossing to feel dissatisfied with my gender expression; I can go out in any outfit I want (plus I have pretty much all the content I could get from both games). Bringing together androgynous and fashionable outfits to meet my fellow queer friends is just as exciting as it was when I did it digitally (although it takes preparation a lot longer in real life). As I do more research into the world of gender identity, I can unequivocally acknowledge that the label “cisgender” doesn’t apply to me. Gender non-conforming feels like a more comfortable fit, although I also know it’s a label I can change if needed; gender can be as fluid and malleable for me as it is for my Animal Crossing villager.

Even Animal Crossing is not part of my life as it used to be, i still regard it with much love. I can now see the way I used it as a safe place to slowly build into the person I wanted to be without fear of judgment from those around me. With the wave of transphobic scaremongering currently sweeping through the United States, those kinds of spaces are needed more than ever. I hope that queer youth can continue to use these digital playgrounds as a safe and fun space to play with gender. As for me, I opened myself New Horizons as I was writing this article to see how my island is doing, and I found myself checking the new stock outfits from the Able Sisters. Although I am now happy to be able to express myself in the real world, I will never be able to resist the life of one Animal Crossing fashionista.

Jesse Belinsky is a writer and cartoonist from Minneapolis. When they don’t clean their cat’s litter box, they make comics and tell funny stories.