How an emotional Charles asked, ‘Am I done?’ after delivering moving first address

King Charles III appeared humbled and emotional as he finished giving his first national address, a new behind the scenes video from the Buckingham Palace Drawing Room shows.

The new King last night paid tribute to his ‘darling Mama’ the Queen and vowed to ‘renew’ her ‘promise of a life of service’ as he delivered a deeply revealing and personal first address to the nation.

He spoke to the nation from the same room where his mother made dozens of Christmas messages in a historic nod to her impressive legacy.

The monarch, holding back tears, said, ‘To my darling Mama, thank you, thank you’, as he hailed Elizabeth II as an ‘inspiration and an example to me and to all my family’ following her death at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.

In a moving speech that was screened at a service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral, the King spoke of a ‘time of change for my family’ while praising his ‘darling wife Camilla’ who becomes Queen Consort ‘in recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago’.

Charles, 72, extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’.

The King also used his speech to announce that he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales – a role last held by Diana.

Now touching new video released by the palace shows King Charles in the moments before and after he gave his address as the cameras and lighting were organised around him.

A photographer takes a photo of Charles in the moments after his first national address to the public as King Charles III

The King appeared solemn and grave in the behind the scenes footage after his tearful tribute to his dear ‘mama’

King Charles III looked tearful and heavy-hearted after his address, made just 24 hours after the death of his mother

During his speech, Charles was sat at an antique polished desk in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, one of the grand state rooms, where the Queen would sometimes film her Christmas broadcasts. To the King’s left was a framed photograph of his late mother the Queen, smiling broadly and wearing a vivid blue coat and matching hat decorated with a red flower

The King appeared to ask: ‘Am I done?’ in the touching footage to someone off screen, presumably a member of the technical crew

Charles was then seen getting up from the desk and heading away from the cameras and sound crew

The footage shows Charles sitting at the desk in Buckingham Palace while a royal photographer takes a photograph of the historic occasion.

Broadcast cameras, a sound technician and large lamps can all be seen positioned around him.

Charles III’s speech in full ‘I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. ‘Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today. ‘Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations. ‘In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty. ‘Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss. ‘In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. ‘And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people. ‘I pay tribute to my Mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all. ‘When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times. In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. ‘The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms – of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud – have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant. ‘The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign’s particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England – the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted. ‘In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government. ‘As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation. ‘And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life. My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. ‘It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others. ‘This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. ‘I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much. As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. ‘He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. ‘With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given. I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas. ‘In a little over a week’s time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest. In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example. ‘On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express. ‘And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. ‘Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.’

On Charles’ left there is a photograph of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in pale blue. To his right, a small bouquet of flowers sits on the corner of the table.

The King is seen in the suit and tie he wore for the address itself, complete with his black and white handkerchief.

The new footage then shows the King taking an interest in the events around him, speaking with what can be assumed is the technical team.

He appears to ask the camera crew: ‘Am I done?’ after the emotion-filled speech to the nation.

He looks to share a smile with the crew before getting up from his seat, turning to the camera and appearing grave and almost tearful as the power of the moment hits him.

The video, posted on the royal family’s YouTube channel, quickly amassed touching comments from members of the public.

One viewer said: ‘His eyes speak volumes of his great pain. God love and comfort him.’

A second wrote: ‘Still giving so much time to the world. A King and still a child.

‘Mourning his mother and yet delivers a honest speech.

‘A King, who is truly an example of integrity. Long live the King.’

A third added: ‘The grief in his eyes.. I’m praying for you.

‘I don’t have enough Kleenex man. I just keep bawling.’

The video also revealed more details of the nods to the Queen in last night’s address, from a vase decorated with corgis to rosemary for remembrance.

And on the right, delicate white sweet peas set with sprigs of rosemary – the herb a traditional symbol of remembrance – were placed in memory of Elizabeth II.

The posy stood in a small silver vase – at the base of which were several small silver playful-looking corgis.

The ornament was used by the Queen when she used to sit at the very same desk.

It was a touching nod to the monarch’s love of her favourite dogs, who were a constant source of happiness during her long reign.

The Blue Drawing Room, designed by John Nash, is decorated with pairs of scagliola columns, painted to resemble onyx in 1860.

There are five cut-glass chandeliers, an assortment of settees, chairs and tables, and it is often used for royal receptions.

The behind the scenes footage allows the public to get a glimpse of these heartfelt nods to his mother which made King Charles III’s speech so moving.

After the address last night, a royal source said: ‘The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.’

The King pledged to dedicate his whole life to serving the nation just as the Queen did at her accession, saying: ‘That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today’.

The monarch pre-recorded the lengthy speech, which was just under 1,000 words and lasted around nine-and-a-half minutes in the Blue Drawing Room of the royal residence in central London, and it was played out at 6pm on Friday.

Charles confirmed he will have to take a step back from his considerable charitable interests now he is king and ‘issues’ he has campaigned for – likely to be interpreted as an end to his lobbying of ministers with his famous ‘black spider memos’.

He said: ‘My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

‘This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

‘I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.’

MPs applauded the King’s address after they watched it in silence in the Commons chamber. Some could be seen wiping away tears during the speech.

The Commons had been suspended for a short period to allow MPs to watch the speech on televisions in the chamber.

There was also a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral last night which was attended by 2,000 members of the public – who were handed tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.

This was the first opportunity for many to see their new King.

Members of the congregation were tearful through the service as the choir sang. One woman was seen using a handkerchief to wipe her eyes as she sat in the pews at St Paul’s, as a piper played Flowers of the Forest – a lament played only at funerals and memorials.

Prime Minister Liz Truss looked solemn as she gave her Bible reading from Romans 14. 7-12.

She said: ‘We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.

‘For to this end Christ died and lived again, so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

‘Why do you pass judgement on your brother or sister? Or you, why do you despise your brother or sister? For we will all stand before the judgement seat of God.

‘For it is written, ‘As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall give praise to God.’ So then, each of us will be accountable to God.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were seen listening intently to her reading before standing for the hymn O Thou Who Camest From Above.

In a separate area, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker sat together while Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi sat with Lord High Chancellor Brandon Lewis.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey, Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt and Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland were seen standing together and singing along to a hymn during the service.

Earlier today, huge crowds cheered the new monarch as he arrived at Buckingham Palace in a vintage Rolls-Royce alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, before he got out and began shaking hands with countless well-wishers.

In moving scenes, shouts of God Save the King broke out before an impromptu rendition of the National Anthem, with the words changed to reflect the new monarch.

As the sun shone on an otherwise dull, damp day, the Royal Standard was raised above Buckingham Palace for the first time of his reign.