How America ranks 82 out of 186 countries for s to 300,000 a year by 2042
America suffers more cancer deaths per capita than Mexico, Ethiopia and even Iraq, data suggest — ranking the country 81st globally for fatalities from the disease.
President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled more money for blood testing to help diagnose the disease early as he aims to halve the number of fatalities to 300,000 a year by 2042. The amount to be spent has not been disclosed.
But figures compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed that the US is trailing many less developed countries with 85.7 cancer deaths per 100,000 people per year – although this figure is trending downward.
The cancer rates in America are often attributed to the expensive health care system, with some delaying getting potential warning signs checked for fear of the cost.
But many less developed countries generally have much younger populations and lower life expectancies, reducing the risk of the disease because it is more likely in old age. They also do not have such a strong health infrastructure, suggesting that many deaths go undiagnosed and unreported.
However, cancer death rates in the US are lower than many other Western countries, including the UK – with its government-funded health system – France and Italy. This may be related to fewer smokers, with a quarter of Europeans smoking compared to 14 percent of Americans, and faster access to new treatments.
This chart shows 15 of the 185 countries ranked by cancer death rates calculated by the World Health Organization. It shows that several countries including Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Guatemala have lower rates than the US, but others show a higher trend
Joe Biden said today that ending cancer “as we know it” was one of the reasons he ran for president when he boosted his “Cancer Moonshot” initiative with a dash of Kennedy family glamor.
WHO figures were used to rank 185 countries for cancer deaths for the year 2020, the most recent available, by the London-based World Cancer Research Fund.
They were given as an age-adjusted percentage to allow comparison between countries with different population sizes that account for differences in mean age between countries.
Saudi Arabia had the lowest cancer death rate worldwide (50.9 per 100,000), while Mexico (62.6), Ethiopia (73.6) and Iraq (84.3) also fell below the United States’ rate. lay.
But on the other hand, European countries, including the UK with its government-funded health system (99.6), Italy (90.6) and France (107.5), all had higher rates.
Cancer is the second most common cause of death in America, at approximately 600,000 deaths per year, with heart disease alone ahead with 696,000 fatalities.
For men and women, lung cancer is the deadliest, with an estimated 120,000 deaths each year, the American Cancer Society says. This is followed by breast cancer – 61,000 deaths – and prostate cancer – 34,500.
The battle against the disease was a constant mission for Biden after he lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, prompting him to create the first cancer moonshot program.
Today, the president reaffirmed his support for the mission, vowing to cure cancer “once and for all” and boost his initiative.
Caroline Kennedy repeatedly praised Biden in her opening address, comparing him to her father, President John F Kennedy
President Joe Biden greets Ambassador Caroline Kennedy before speaking about the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library
He said: ‘Now, in our time, on the 60th anniversary of his clarion call, we face another turning point, and together we can choose to move forward with unity, hope and optimism.
“I believe we can usher in the same reluctance to procrastinate – the same national goal – that will serve to organize and measure our best energy and skills to end cancer as we know it. And even cure cancer once and for all.’
Biden was in Boston deliberately repeating Kennedy’s famous 1962 speech, which was praised for its positive tone and effectiveness in rallying Americans to the president’s cause.
He had Kennedy’s daughter Caroline, who serves as his ambassador to Australia, by his side. He called her and her son Jack back to the stage after his comments so they could all work on the rope line together.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society, said Biden’s “continued commitment to changing the trajectory of cancer is critical as we need a national commitment to enact policies that deliver far-reaching benefits.” will have an impact.
“We have made tremendous strides in the way we prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer, but there is still much work to be done to improve the lives of those affected by this disease.”
John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ Speech Launched His Goal Of Putting A Man On The Moon
In his “Moonshot” address on September 12, 1962, President John F. Kennedy characterized space as a new frontier.
He made his comments when the Soviet Union defeated America in the space race, while cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin circled Earth and landed safely.
Kennedy used the speech to outline his goal of landing a man on the moon before 1970. But he also used his comments to evoke America’s pioneering spirit, along with a sense of urgency and destiny.
He traveled to Houston, Texas, the site of NASA’s Mission Control, to be briefed on the possibility of his target. He then spoke to about 40,000 people at Rice University’s Rice Stadium.
President John F. Kennedy in his Moonshot Address at Rice University
The middle portion of the speech is best remembered and quoted:
We are sailing on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained and new rights to be won, and these are to be won and used for the advancement of all people. Because space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man, and only if the United States takes a leading position can we help decide whether this new ocean will be a sea of peace or a new terrifying battleground. I am not saying that we should or will go unprotected against the hostile misuse of space, any more than we go unprotected against the hostile use of land or sea, but I am saying that space can be explored and mastered without the fire of to feed the war, without repeating the mistakes man has made in spreading his command over this globe of ours.
There is no battle, no prejudice, no national conflict in space yet. The dangers are hostile to all of us. His conquest deserves the best of all humanity, and the chance for peaceful cooperation may never return. But why, some say, the moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may wonder, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly over the Atlantic Ocean? Why does Rice play Texas?
We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon… We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are difficult; because that purpose will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one we’re willing to take on, one we don’t want to put off, and one we intend to win, and the others too.
Kennedy was commended for using the speech to emphasize what is best in America and to provide a vibrant, optimistic view of the future.
John Kennedy’s goal of putting a man on the moon was achieved – posthumously – in July 1969, with the successful Apollo 11 mission; above astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks on the lunar surface
Kennedy’s goal of putting a man on the moon was achieved – posthumously – in July 1969, with the successful Apollo 11 mission of the Apollo program.