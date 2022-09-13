How America ranks 82 out of 186 countries for s to 300,000 a year by 2042 

America suffers more cancer deaths per capita than Mexico, Ethiopia and even Iraq, data suggest — ranking the country 81st globally for fatalities from the disease.

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled more money for blood testing to help diagnose the disease early as he aims to halve the number of fatalities to 300,000 a year by 2042. The amount to be spent has not been disclosed.

But figures compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed that the US is trailing many less developed countries with 85.7 cancer deaths per 100,000 people per year – although this figure is trending downward.

The cancer rates in America are often attributed to the expensive health care system, with some delaying getting potential warning signs checked for fear of the cost.

But many less developed countries generally have much younger populations and lower life expectancies, reducing the risk of the disease because it is more likely in old age. They also do not have such a strong health infrastructure, suggesting that many deaths go undiagnosed and unreported.

However, cancer death rates in the US are lower than many other Western countries, including the UK – with its government-funded health system – France and Italy. This may be related to fewer smokers, with a quarter of Europeans smoking compared to 14 percent of Americans, and faster access to new treatments.

Joe Biden said today that ending cancer “as we know it” was one of the reasons he ran for president when he boosted his “Cancer Moonshot” initiative with a dash of Kennedy family glamor.

WHO figures were used to rank 185 countries for cancer deaths for the year 2020, the most recent available, by the London-based World Cancer Research Fund.

They were given as an age-adjusted percentage to allow comparison between countries with different population sizes that account for differences in mean age between countries.

Saudi Arabia had the lowest cancer death rate worldwide (50.9 per 100,000), while Mexico (62.6), Ethiopia (73.6) and Iraq (84.3) also fell below the United States’ rate. lay.

But on the other hand, European countries, including the UK with its government-funded health system (99.6), Italy (90.6) and France (107.5), all had higher rates.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in America, at approximately 600,000 deaths per year, with heart disease alone ahead with 696,000 fatalities.

For men and women, lung cancer is the deadliest, with an estimated 120,000 deaths each year, the American Cancer Society says. This is followed by breast cancer – 61,000 deaths – and prostate cancer – 34,500.

The battle against the disease was a constant mission for Biden after he lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, prompting him to create the first cancer moonshot program.

Today, the president reaffirmed his support for the mission, vowing to cure cancer “once and for all” and boost his initiative.

He said: ‘Now, in our time, on the 60th anniversary of his clarion call, we face another turning point, and together we can choose to move forward with unity, hope and optimism.

“I believe we can usher in the same reluctance to procrastinate – the same national goal – that will serve to organize and measure our best energy and skills to end cancer as we know it. And even cure cancer once and for all.’

Biden was in Boston deliberately repeating Kennedy’s famous 1962 speech, which was praised for its positive tone and effectiveness in rallying Americans to the president’s cause.

He had Kennedy’s daughter Caroline, who serves as his ambassador to Australia, by his side. He called her and her son Jack back to the stage after his comments so they could all work on the rope line together.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society, said Biden’s “continued commitment to changing the trajectory of cancer is critical as we need a national commitment to enact policies that deliver far-reaching benefits.” will have an impact.

“We have made tremendous strides in the way we prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer, but there is still much work to be done to improve the lives of those affected by this disease.”