How advanced optical tweezers revolutionized cell manipulation

Optical tweezers (OTs), also known as optical traps, are highly focused laser beams that can be used to capture and manipulate microscopic objects with a non-contact force. OTs are used in a wide variety of nano and microscale operations and have become particularly useful in the manipulation of biological objects, including human cells.

A new review published in The European Physical Journal Plus conveys the latest achievements in OTs from the past decades. The review was written by researchers from the College of Information Science and Engineering, Northeastern University, Shenyang, China – Sheng Hu, Jun-yan Ye, Yong Zhao and Cheng-Liang Zhu.

“It is well known that the cell is the basic unit of human life. If we can understand mutation, proliferation and necrosis of cells, diseases in the human body would be discovered and solved at the cellular level,” says Hu. . “Optical tweezers can thus be seen as a pioneer in being used to confine these molecules so that more accurate biomeasurements can capture the changes in one cell, including proteins, mitochondria and DNA.”

The authors begin by explaining the origins of OTs dating back to the work of James Clerk Maxwell and the fact that light, despite the lack of mass, can have momentum. Thus, the momentum of light could create a mechanical effect in matter. This concept would later be developed into the idea that small particles can be suspended by optical devices.

The authors point out that the advent of laser instruments – the coherent light with both high intensity and good monochromatic characteristics – led to the optical manipulation of such microparticles, with the stable microparticle capture achieved in 1986.

OTs have now progressed to the stage where they can be used to capture, sort, transport and enrich various biological particles. For more complicated and delicate tasks, single optical beams are now supported by devices such as acousto-optical modulators and electrically vibrating mirrors.

The researchers add that OTs can now be used to guide a new microscopy setup called “human bright eye” to manifest the microstructure made up of micro/nano particles. This means that OTs can act as a “human slender finger” delicately holding these particles as this fake human eye examines them.

The team describes the advantages OTs provide over similar techniques, such as atomic force microscopes (AFM), magnetic tweezers (MT), and acoustic tweezers (AT. These advantages include providing finer force strength, their non-invasive nature and the in fact, they are made up of multiple optical components.

This means that optical manipulation and OTs have found specific applications in fields as diverse as biology, pharmacology and clinical research areas that target nano- and microparticles from molecules to cells.

“Given the potential ‘real’ applications of OTs, there is still a long way to go,” Hu concluded. “For example, the problem of radiation exposure to cells or proteins needs to be improved. In addition, it is still difficult to achieve optical pattern stability for sub-microscale particles, which reflects a complicated optical fit. While this can lead to confusion and sometimes even frustration, the intriguing biological presentations us to facilitate the advancement of the technique.”

More information:

Sheng Hu et al, Advanced Optical Tweezers on Cell Manipulation and Analysis, The European Physical Journal Plus (2022). Sheng Hu et al, Advanced Optical Tweezers on Cell Manipulation and Analysis,(2022). DOI: 10.1140/epjp/s13360-022-03190-9