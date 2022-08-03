How Abortion Rights Supporters Won in Conservative Kansas

Abortion rights supporters took a huge and surprising victory on Tuesday in one of the country’s most conservative states, with Kansas voters resolutely rejecting a constitutional amendment that would have allowed state legislators to ban or significantly restrict abortion.

The results were still rolling in as the night wore on, but with more than 90 percent of the vote counted, the pro-abortion rights side was about 18 percentage points ahead, a staggering margin in a state that voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2020 by a margin of just under 15 percentage points.

Here’s a look at what happened.

Opponents of abortion underperformed even in conservative areas.

As Election Day began, many observers believed the outcome of the referendum would be determined in increasingly Democratic areas like the suburbs of Kansas City — that is, by whether enough voters turned out to counter the very conservative propensity of the rest of the state. to compensate. But abortion opponents fared surprisingly poorly, even in the reddest spots.