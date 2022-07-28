How a sudden loss of smell could be a sign of DEMENTIA

A sudden loss of smell has become a hallmark of Covid, but scientists warn it could also be an early sign of dementia.

Studies had previously linked a gradual loss of smell to the amnesia disorder.

But new research suggests a rapid deterioration may be a better indicator.

US researchers have followed more than 500 older adults in the US for about 20 years.

Those who had anosmia for several years were almost twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who lost their smell over decades.

Senior study author Professor Jayant Pinto, of the University of Chicago, said it provides “another clue” about the link between smell and dementia.

He suggested making smell tests as common as hearing and vision checks for older people to screen for the disease.

US researchers, who followed more than 500 older adults, found that those who experienced a sharp decline in their sense of smell were almost twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, compared with those who lost it more gradually.

WHAT IS DEMENTIA? THE KILLER DISEASE THAT DEPRIVES SUFFERING OF THEIR MEMORIES A GLOBAL CARE Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders (affecting the brain) that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common. Some people may have a combination of dementias. Regardless of which type is diagnosed, each person will experience their dementia in their own unique way. Dementia is a global problem, but it is most often seen in wealthier countries, where people are likely to live very old. HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE INVOLVED? The Alzheimer’s Society reports that there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. This is expected to increase to 1.6 million by 2040. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting between 50 and 75 percent of diagnosed individuals. There are an estimated 6 million Alzheimer’s patients in the US. A similar percentage increase is expected in the coming years. As a person gets older, so does the risk of developing dementia. Diagnoses are improving, but it is believed that many people with dementia still remain undiagnosed. IS THERE A CURE? Currently, there is no cure for dementia. But new drugs can slow progression, and the sooner it’s noticed, the more effective treatments are. Source: Alzheimer’s Society

Although the sense of smell is often considered less important than sight and hearing, it provides the brain with vital information.

Memory plays a critical role in the ability to recognize smells, and researchers have long known that there is a link between the senses and cognitive decline.

Studies have shown that ‘tangles’ of protein amyloid in the brain — a telltale sign of dementia — often appear first in olfactory and memory-related areas of the brain.

But it is still unknown whether this damage actually causes the loss of a person’s sense of smell.

Professor Pinto and his team wanted to investigate whether this change correlated over time with a person’s loss of smell and brain function.

Lead author Rachel Pacyna, a researcher at the university, said: ‘Our idea was that people with a rapidly declining sense of smell would be in a worse state over time — and more likely to have brain problems and even Alzheimer’s itself. – than people who slowly decline or maintain a normal sense of smell.’

The researchers followed 515 people in their 70s for 20 years, who initially had no dementia or cognitive problems.

The volunteers all lived in retirement homes and were tested annually for their ability to recognize certain smells and signs of dementia. Some also underwent MRI scans.

Their decline in their sense of smell was measured by their scores in the olfactory tests, which were then graphed. The downward trend in the slope was labeled ‘severe’, ‘reduced’, ‘unchanged’ or ‘improved’.

About 100 of the cohorts were diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment.

Those who did not have classic Alzheimer’s symptoms, but experienced a rapid decline in their sense of smell, were 89 percent more likely to develop memory-depriving disorders than those who lost their sense of smell more slowly.

A strong loss of smell was also associated with a greater risk of having a smaller volume of gray matter in areas of the brain associated with smell and memory, compared to those who had a slower decline.

The changes were most evident in the parts of the brain used for smell, including the amygdala and entorhinal cortex.

Their risk was comparable to those with the APOE-e4 gene, a known genetic risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease.

One in four people have the gene and are three times more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease than those who don’t.

The researchers hope to eventually perform autopsies on the volunteers, which is considered the gold standard for confirming whether a person has Alzheimer’s, to expand their findings.

And they want to test with smell tests in older adult clinics, in the same way as eye and hearing tests, to screen for and detect early signs of dementia. GOOD

They said smell tests are cheap and easy to use, and they smell a series of sticks that resemble felt-tip pens.

Each stick is infused with a distinct scent that individuals must identify from four choices.

Ms Pacyna said: “If we could identify people in their 40s, 50s and 60s who are at higher risk early on, we could potentially have enough information to enroll them in clinical trials and develop better drugs.” .’

The team noted that only one-fifth of the participants underwent MRI scans and those who did had only one — meaning they had no data to determine when structural brain changes started.

And the majority of the volunteers were white, so more research is needed to find out if other groups are similarly affected.

A loss or change in sense of smell or taste was one of the top three symptoms of Covid first identified by health leaders when the virus swept the world last year.

But now that the virus has mutated and new variants have emerged, many infected people no longer report changes in their senses.