How a simple knock on the door saved Australian Olympic swimming legend Leisel Jones’ life

It only took one knock on a hotel room door to save the life of legendary Aussie Olympian Leisel Jones.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist was at “the lowest point in her life” and saw no way out when she lay on the floor of a Spanish hotel room in 2011.

Jones contemplated suicide and was a broken woman before a coach happened to knock on her hotel room door and sensed something was wrong.

Ster Olympian and Aussie lover Leisel Jones has opened up about the low point of her life when she planned to kill herself

Leisel Jones is all smiles at the 2012 London Olympics, but outward happiness masked some dark times underneath

It was the ultimate sliding door moment.

Back then, three years after she finally captured her first individual gold medal — in the 100-meter breaststroke — at her third Beijing Olympics, Jones struggled to find value or motivation.

Instead of stopping swimming, she almost stopped living.

Leisel Jones (left) with another former Olympic gold medalist, Libby Trickett

“My whole identity and self-esteem was wrapped up in swimming, and once I got the gold medal I wanted so badly, I really wondered who I am without swimming,” Jones said of the destructive thoughts she had at the time. was confronted.

‘I was ready to retire, and I wanted to move on; but I had nothing else and no life without swimming… I didn’t even know what I liked to do every day.

‘So I kept swimming and I wanted to be the first swimmer until four [Olympic] Games, but my heart wasn’t really in it and my mental health started to dwindle.’

Leisel Jones smiles with her bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke as a 19-year-old at the 2004 Athens Olympics

The spiral was brutal, and if the coach didn’t knock on her door when she was at her nadir, Leisel might not be alive today to tell the story.

“I thought, ‘I’m not myself, I don’t feel well,’ there were no other options for me, work or study, and I didn’t think there was a way out,” she said of wanting to take her own life.

‘It’s such a sliding door moment. He (coach) knew I was having a hard time, but not to that extent (I was). I cried my eyes out and he just gave me the biggest hug and said ‘we need to get you out of here (swim)’.

“I can pinpoint a two-second frame that was the lowest point of my life, and his hand was the one that pulled me out,” Jones said.

Leisel Jones (left) with colleague Margaux Parker. Jones now works in breakfast radio and is also studying for a degree in psychology

Prior to the 2012 London Olympics, Jones — while still dealing with the mental health demons of the previous year — was called fat by the media.

Jones is still emotional when it comes up ten years later.

Giaan Rooney, Leisel Jones, Petria Thomas and Henrie Jodie celebrate after winning the women’s 4×100 medley final at the 2004 Athens Olympics. It was Jones’ second team gold medal, but she had to wait until the next Games for her first individual medal

“It’s impacted me immensely, and that was a big part of my mental health journey,” Jones said of her weight coverage in the run-up to the Olympics.

“I needed so much psychological help and had to take antidepressants, which made me gain weight.

“So to have someone comment on my personal appearance and things that have nothing to do with my performance at the time…I was on my fourth Olympics so I just had to get past it, suck it up and get on with the feature .

“Even today I’m unraveling a whole lot of emotional turmoil from that time. I’ve been very angry about it for a long time.’

Thankfully, she’s been able to unwrap some of that trauma and move on — though it’s always a work in progress.

Pictured at a 2020 social event, Leisel Jones is constantly working on her mental health and is currently a radio host in Queensland

Jones is currently studying psychology, working for radio and aiming to earn her honors once she has completed her bachelor’s degree, and although she said she is “going well,” there are still issues she faces.

“Life is good, but it’s still challenging and I’m still working through all the beliefs I’ve been given during my swimming career,” she said.

“One of the harder things once you’re a retired athlete is that when you’re the best in the world at something, it’s really hard to get to work if you’re not the best in the world at what you do.” ‘

Jones said she is always concerned with mental health; see a psychologist regularly and take medicine when she needs it, although she is not currently.

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.