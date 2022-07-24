How a Russian exposed London 2012 as one of the dirtiest games in history after sample re-testing

Just months before the 2012 London Olympics, executives from UK Sport, the government agency responsible for funding Team GB at the games, questioned whether a special forces ‘miracle drug’ could cause athletes to of Team GB years after the London Olympics retroactively, drug tests fail. had ended.

UK Sport had obtained permission from UK Anti-Doping to supply the dietary supplement called ketones to Team GB athletes in the run-up to London 2012. Ketones were not commercially available at the time and could only be used under the guise of ‘ Research’. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency reserved the right to retest samples from British Olympians if the experimental substance was later banned.

Confidential board papers obtained by The Mail on Sunday in 2020 revealed that UK Sport went ahead with the secret research project, noting that the substance had not been added to the London 2012 banned list and was unlikely to show up in drugs. testing anyway.

Grigory Rodchenkov’s information led to an extensive retest of blood samples

Sample retesting, which was allowed for eight years after the 2012 Games — a statute of limitations now extended to 10 years — is always on the minds of athletes and authorities. Long after you collect your medal, you can be considered a cheat.

And the 2012 London sample retesting was the most comprehensive to date, thanks in large part to information from Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who, having previously led Russia’s state-sponsored doping program, fled the country and is now witnessing protection in the US.

Thanks in large part to Rodchenkov’s evidence, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC’s) drug retesting program, along with the anti-doping efforts of other sporting federations, has transformed London 2012’s reputation from being billed as the cleanest matches ever to the dirtiest.

It is now known that Russia corrupted the Games and that weightlifting was doping for everyone. One in seven of all athletics medals and 42 percent of all weightlifting medals won in London have now been stripped after samples collected during competitions were re-analyzed using new drug-testing technologies.

Six of the top nine in the women’s 1500m final in London 2012 have since been banned

Earlier this month, it emerged that Botswana’s Nijel Amos, who won silver behind David Rudisha in the 800m in London, tested positive for GW1516 – a banned substance not approved for human use.

In 2017, a survey by The Mail on Sunday found that one in seven of all 656 London 2012 athletics finalists had tested positive for drugs at some point in their careers. Amos’s name can now be added to that list.

Russia has lost a total of 21 medals, five times more than any other country. But for all the medals taken from athletes in the East, it is the Western countries and major sports powers whose reputation has remained intact.

The US, China and Great Britain won 261 medals in London, but no athlete has yet been disqualified from retesting. In fact, with the exception of Russia, this applies to the top 14 countries in the London 2012 medal table. This statistical anomaly makes one wonder, how willing was the Olympic movement to expose the full extent of widespread cheating in London 2012 to bring?

Team GB finished third in the Olympic medal table with 29 gold and 65 medals overall

Team GB’s cyclists won 12 of the 65 British medals in London 2012, but testosterone was delivered at the Manchester velodrome in the run-up to the races. Months earlier, a British cyclist tested positive for traces of steroids.

Usain Bolt dominated London sprint events, but eight of the 21 Jamaican finalists at the Games have been banned at some point in their career.

Rudisha broke the world record in the 800 meters at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, but comes from a country, Kenya, where 138 athletes failed doping tests between 2004 and 2018. after Tyson Gay was banned by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2014.

Nijel Amos – who won silver in the 800 meters in 2012 – tested positive for GW1516

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, who won four medals in London, is currently serving his second drug ban. Between 1990 and 1998, 28 Chinese swimmers tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Yet the IOC’s 2012 London reanalysis program was unable to catch a single impostor from any of these countries. The Mail on Sunday understands that the IOC understandably relied on information from reports on systemic doping in Russia and weightlifting to guide its retesting program.

But whether so much information has been collected in other countries, such as Great Britain, remains unknown.

Director Danny Boyle took charge of the opening ceremony at London Stadium in 2012

However, UK Anti-Doping admitted, via a Freedom of Information request, that they never asked the IOC for the list of Team GB athletes who were part of the London 2012 reanalysis programme.

The International Testing Agency, which now leads the IOC’s anti-doping program, did not provide The Mail on Sunday with a full breakdown of how many athletes, from which countries, in which sports, have had their samples retested.

Richard Budgett, the London 2012 Chief Medical Officer and former Team GB Olympic Physician, served as the IOC’s Medical Director during the London 2012 retest programme.