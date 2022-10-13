How a new iMac Pro could return Apple’s all-in-one Mac to greatness

In 2021, the iMac got a major refresh with a smart new design and a new M1 processor. It was a much-needed update to an iconic line of computers. It’s been 16 months since the M1 iMac was released, and as we approach its two-year anniversary, I’ve been thinking about what I’d like to see in the next update.

After thinking a bit about what I want in a new iMac, I concluded that most of the features I want do not fit the current iMac. Instead, I’d like to see a return of the iMac Pro, which was discontinued last year. Like the MacBook, Apple needs clear lines with the iMac – one for regular consumers and another for more demanding users.

Rumors of Apple working on an iMac Pro come sporadically, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything. But when Apple refreshes the iMac (probably next spring), I’d love to see Apple unveil a new iMac Pro and bring the ultimate all-in-one desktop back to the lineup.

iMac Pro: A faster M2 Pro processor

Obviously, a computer called “iMac Pro” must have a pro-level processor. However, the question is, which pro processor? Reports from last year speculated that Apple could use the M1 Pro and Max chips in an iMac Pro, and that would make sense since the current iMac has an M1.

An M2 iMac would replace the current M1 model, so it seems to follow that an iMac Pro would have an M2 Pro and Max. Apple

However, that speculation came at a time when it was believed that the iMac Pro would be released this year. With the absence of new rumors, it now feels like a new model wouldn’t arrive until 2023 or maybe even 2024. And to further complicate the thinking, Apple released the M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year, and the iMac is also due be upgraded to M2. So the push to 2023 and the existence of the M2 could lead to the conclusion that Apple will use an M2 Pro and Max in an iMac Pro.

But then there’s the headless Mac Studio with an M1 Max and M1 Ultra processors that was released earlier this year. The Mac line would seem weird if there is a new M2 Pro iMac Pro, and Mac Studio still has years of processors too, so maybe the company could also update Mac Studio at the same time. Updating Mac Studio only after a year wouldn’t be unusual – reports say Apple will update the M1 Pro and Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models after just one year. And back when Apple used Intel processors, annual updates were a regular thing.

Since we’re speculating here, it’s easy to start thinking more radically. What if Apple kept the M1 iMac for a second generation and released an M1 Pro and M1 Max iMac Pro instead? It seems like an opportunity to further differentiate between the iMac Pro and the Mac Studio. Either way, an M1 Pro or M2 Pro processor will deliver the performance users need.

The studio monitor is the iMac Pro

Reports in 2021 about the iMac Pro included the possibility that it would be released in the first quarter of 2022 with a 27-inch screen. Instead, the Studio Display made its debut at the time, so it’s possible that the rumor mill confused the Studio Display with the iMac Pro.

The Studio monitor has the right specifications for an iMac Pro. Willis Lai/Foundry

Either way, the Studio display is several steps above the current iMac display, making it ideal for an iMac Pro. In fact, Apple launched Studio Display together with Mac Studio, so that the use of this display in an iMac Pro meets the needs of its targeted user.

The Studio screen is larger (27-inch), brighter (600 nits) and offers a higher resolution of 5120×2880 than the 24-inch iMac with 4480×2520 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. However, the Studio monitor doesn’t have HDR (high-dynamic range), a high refresh rate, or ProMotion (the ability to adjust the refresh rate based on what’s being displayed). Apple has added these features to its other Pro devices – iPhone, iPad, MacBook – but I don’t expect Apple to add them here. They’re more likely destined for the overdue Pro Display XDR update, but that’s a separate topic

Completely black without a chin

Apple likes to make clear design differences between its consumer- and pro-level devices. To differentiate between the iMac and the iMac Pro (besides the size), Apple could offer the iMac Pro in Space Gray just like the original model. but I’d like to see Apple do more than just offer pro-only color choices. I’m not an engineer, but based on teardowns of the iMac and Studio Display, as well as the low power and heat requirements of Apple silicon, it looks like a notchless iMac Pro is possible. Along with that, Apple might do something to distinguish the iMac Pro from the Studio Display, like putting a small silver Apple logo on the bottom.

Speaking of bezels, using black bezels on an iMac Pro instead of the white ones from the iMac is something I’d love to see. I personally don’t like the iMac’s white bezels, and I bet black bezels are preferred by professional users.

Black bezels on an iMac Pro, please, not white. Willis Lai/Foundry

I’d double down on that bet by suggesting that professional users also prefer the nano-texture glass option available on Apple’s Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, and was also an option on the now-discontinued Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The nano-textured glass has a matte-like finish and does a better job of reducing glare than the glossy glass on the iMac. Make it an option for the iMac Pro, please, Apple.

Power and performance please

Now that we’ve created my perfect iMac Pro on the outside, here are the rest of the specs I’d like to see included with the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chip:

32 GB RAM standard, upgradeable to 128 GB

512GB SSD standard, upgradeable to 8TB

4 Thunderbolt/USB-C ports

1 USB-A port

SDXC card slot

12 MP Center Stage Camera

Spatial sound support

An expensive proposition

All these features for an iMac Pro would certainly make it a Mac that is at the higher end of the price scale. Which is fine – the original iMac Pro was $4,999. But Apple silicon changes things—if you buy a base-model $1,999 Mac Studio and a base-model $1,599 Studio Display, for example, you’re paying $1,400 less than the price of the original iMac Pro. Apple will likely charge a premium for all-in-one convenience — likely starting at $3,999 at least — but still, it’ll be worth the money. And makes me very happy.