How a New Corporate Minimum Tax Could Reshape Business Investments

“In terms of implementation and just bandwidth to deal with the complexity, there’s no question that this regime is complex,” said Peter Richman, senior attorney-advisor at the Tax Law Center at New York University’s law school. “This is a big change and the turnover is big.”

With the midterm elections approaching, this is where President Biden stands.

Because of that complexity, the minimum corporate tax has been met with a lot of skepticism. It is less efficient than simply abolishing deductions or raising the corporate tax rate and could open the door for companies to find new ways to make their income appear lower in order to lower their tax bills.

Similar versions of the idea have been floated by Mr. Biden during his presidential campaign and by Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren. They have been promoted as a way to restore fairness to a tax system that has allowed large corporations to drastically reduce their tax bills through deductions and other accounting measures.

According to an early estimate by the impartial Joint Taxation Committee, the tax would most likely apply to approximately 150 companies per year, and most of them would be manufacturers. That sparked outrage from manufacturing companies and Republicans, who oppose any policies that roll back the tax cuts they introduced five years ago.

While many Democrats recognize that the corporate tax minimum was not their first choice for tax increases, they have embraced it as a political winner. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, shared data from the Joint Committee on Taxation on Thursday showing that in 2019, about 100 to 125 companies reported financial statements in excess of $1 billion, but their effective tax rates were below 5 percent. Average income reported to shareholders in the financial statements was nearly $9 billion, but they paid an average effective tax rate of just 1.1 percent.

“Companies are paying rock bottom prices while reporting record profits to their shareholders,” said Mr. Wyden.