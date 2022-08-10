How a New Class of Republicans Could Push America to the Right
Much of the attention paid to Donald Trump’s favorite candidates during midterm exams has been focused — rightly so! — about their support for re-advocating the 2020 election (Which, for those who aren’t sure yet, was not stolen.)
But on a range of policy issues, including abortion, climate change, same-sex marriage and education, Trump’s MAGA fighters have taken positions that put them on the fringe of the Republican Party — let alone the nation as a whole.
The usual caveats apply: Candidates often say things to win a primary that they then jettison or downplay when confronted by general election voters.
But the nature of political partisanship in America has changed over the past decade, casting doubt on whether that conventional wisdom still holds true. If elected in November, the Trump mob could push American politics sharply to the right.
Let’s see:
Abortion
Nowhere is the grimness of these candidates’ positions more apparent than on abortion, which has become a far more urgent litmus test on the right since the Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade.
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, has said she is in favor of issuing a Texas Abortion Law “Crackdown” in her state. That law has no exceptions for incest or rape. It also includes an unusual provision designed to get around Roe v. Wade before the decision was overturned in June: Anyone can report anyone breaking the law and claim a $10,000 bounty from the state.
Blake Masters, who won the GOP nomination for the Arizona Senate, has backed a federal “personality law” that would establish that fetuses are humans. He has also raised questions about whether Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court decision granting couples the federal right to use contraception, was correct — but he doesn’t support a birth control ban.
The list goes on: In Georgia, Herschel Walker, the party’s candidate for the Senate, told reporters, “There’s no national ban on abortion right now, and I think that’s a problem.” Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor of Pennsylvania, introduced a fetal heart rate bill as a state senator. Again, the bill contained no exceptions for incest or rape.
Climate change
There is much skepticism about human impact on the planet’s climate, despite mounting scientific evidence that severe flooding, rising global temperatures, droughts and unstable weather patterns have already occurred.
Mastrian for example, called climate change a “theory” based on “pop science”. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for the Senate in Pennsylvania, leaned on his background as a physician to create an obviously unscientific pro-carbon position.
Read more about abortion issues in America
The “ideology that carbon is bad” is “a lie,” Oz . said during a forum among primary candidates in Erie in March. “Carbon dioxide, my friends, is 0.04 percent of our air. That is not the problem.”
Asked about the Green New Deal at a campaign event in Georgia in mid-July, Walker expounded his own theory about global wind currents even Fox News found “head scratching.”
“Because we can’t control the air, our good air decides to drift to China’s bad air,” Walker said. “So if China gets our good air, their bad air needs to get moving. So it moves on to our good airspace. Then, now, we have to clean that up again.”
<!–
Behind the Journalism
–>
How Times reporters cover politics.
We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times employees may vote, they may not support or campaign for candidates or political causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or giving money to, or raising money for, a political candidate or election cause.
in arizona, where the temperature reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit in JulyMasters is still in just ask questions mode. During a performance in February on “Rising” a web show run by The Hill newspaper, he said, “We need to find out if the planet is warming, and why, and how much is human-caused.”
However, no Republican has expressed disdain for established climate science more succinctly than Senator Ron Johnson, who is seeking reelection in Wisconsin.
“I don’t know about you guys”, Johnson said at a Republican luncheon in June 2021. Citing a British climate denier, he said: continued“But I think climate change is, as Lord Monckton said,” and yelled out a barnyard name.
Education
Across the board, the Trump-aligned candidates support redirecting tax dollars toward vouchers, private religious schools, or other forms of “school choice,” as do some Democrats.
But where many of them are moving forward is calling for the abolition of the Federal Ministry of Education. That’s a position taken by none other than Ronald Reagan, so it falls well within the GOP mainstream. But Reagan, of course, failed to do so, despite serving two terms as president — the second after beating his Democratic opponent in a landslide.
In this election, many Republicans have come up with new ways to propose the same concept. For example, Eric Schmitt, the party’s nominee for the Missouri Senate, has floated the idea of disbanding the Department of Education and allocating the money to states in block grants instead.
Don Bolduc, who is seeking the nomination for a New Hampshire Senate seat, has called the Department of Education an “ugly thing” that “must go away.”
At times, candidates have blamed the Department of Education, a historically weak agency that has no real authority over states and local governments, for all sorts of alleged ills.
Gay marriage
As the conservative clash with Disney over LGBTQ issues flared up in February, Masters held a brief monologue at a campaign event on the virtues of marriage.
“It has a point,” said Masters – reproduction. He acknowledged that he had attended the same-sex marriage with Peter Thiel, his former boss and the biggest donor to his campaign.
But Masters added that while he wished Thiel the best, he accused the Supreme Court of “squeezing and making up so-called constitutional rights” when it legalized same-sex marriage in the 2015 decision Obergefell v. Hodges. “Marriage,” he said, “is between a man and a woman.”
Several other Republican Senate candidates, including Adam Laxalt in Nevada, Ted Budd in North Carolina, and Bolduc and Kevin Smith in New Hampshire, have expressed their opposition to same-sex marriage in more muted terms.
One of the more surprising positions is that of Johnson, who has indicated that he plans to vote for a Democratic bill codifying Obergefell’s decision when it comes before the Senate next month — a move that may have something to do with the fact that a solid majority of Wisconsinites want same-sex marriage to be legal.
“The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue to further divide Americans for their political advantage,” Johnson told reporters last month. “While I think the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, I see no reason to oppose it if it comes before the Senate.”
What to read?
-
Donald Trump declined to answer questions from the New York State Attorney General’s office, a surprising guess in a high-stakes legal interview. Follow our live updates.
-
The FBI’s seizure of Deputy Scott Perry’s phone this week would be at least the third major action in recent months in connection with an escalating federal investigation into attempts by several close-knit Trump allies to override the 2020 election. , Alan Feuer, Luke Broadwater and Katie Benner report.
-
Arizonans trusted Kari Lake to tell the truth when she was a TV news anchor. Now that she’s the Republican nominee for governor, will they trust her to run the state? Michael Bender analyzes the political rise of the former journalist.
— Blake
Is there anything you think we’re missing? Something you want to see more of? We would love to hear from you. Email us at onpolitics@nytimes.com.