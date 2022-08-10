How a New Class of Republicans Could Push America to the Right

Let’s see:

Abortion

Nowhere is the grimness of these candidates’ positions more apparent than on abortion, which has become a far more urgent litmus test on the right since the Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade.

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, has said she is in favor of issuing a Texas Abortion Law “Crackdown” in her state. That law has no exceptions for incest or rape. It also includes an unusual provision designed to get around Roe v. Wade before the decision was overturned in June: Anyone can report anyone breaking the law and claim a $10,000 bounty from the state.

Blake Masters, who won the GOP nomination for the Arizona Senate, has backed a federal “personality law” that would establish that fetuses are humans. He has also raised questions about whether Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court decision granting couples the federal right to use contraception, was correct — but he doesn’t support a birth control ban.

The list goes on: In Georgia, Herschel Walker, the party’s candidate for the Senate, told reporters, “There’s no national ban on abortion right now, and I think that’s a problem.” Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor of Pennsylvania, introduced a fetal heart rate bill as a state senator. Again, the bill contained no exceptions for incest or rape.