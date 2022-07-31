How a mum was kidnapped on the Gold Coast while pregnant, which led to the tragic death of her baby

A mother who was abducted, beaten and held captive while three months pregnant has revealed how the terrifying attack caused her baby to be born prematurely – before later dying of a brain hemorrhage.

Jorgia Forbes’ daughter, Hope, was born prematurely in August 2020, just four months after the nine-hour ordeal in which she was kidnapped by thugs and held in a Gold Unit apartment complex.

She was held with a knife, stripped naked and dragged over fences when the trio accused her of stealing drugs.

At one point, she jumped out of a moving car before being chased and dragged back inside, while onlookers in the street called the police.

After surviving the horrific ordeal and giving birth too early, the doctors dealt another crushing blow when they revealed a hemorrhage in Hope’s brain, meaning she had no chance of surviving without being permanently on a life-support machine.

“I literally held her in my arms until she turned blue and died,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Mrs. Forbes (pictured with her eldest daughter, Ruby) said she thought of her daughter and prayed as she fell asleep after her late night ordeal

“I could hear the police, I could almost see them, I heard the sirens,” Ms Forbes (pictured) said after being dragged through the Gold Coast streets overnight as police searched for her

“It was the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

The 27-year-old said the horror started when she agreed to help one of her attackers, Bodie John Collins, who she knew from buying marijuana.

Collins had been evicted from his home, so she… organized accommodation for him at the Aloha Apartments in Surfers Paradise and helped him move.

After going home that night, she said Collins kept calling her and asked if they could meet because he “wanted to hang out with her.”

When she went to meet him downstairs, Ms. Forbes said her other attacker, Patutahora Hakaria, “jumped out of the bushes with a knife.”

“I had no idea what was going on, or who he was,” she said.

Jorgia Forbes (pictured with Hope) said she thought she would die of a broken heart when her baby died in October 2020

“He said to me, ‘Damn, don’t say anything’ and had a knife to my throat,” said Mrs. Forbes.

“He dragged me across the road and threw me in the back seat where Bodie was sitting and Grace Edmonds in the front seat, [Hakaria’s] female friend.’

As they pulled away at 70 km/h, her ‘first instinct was to jump out of the car’, so she opened the door and rolled onto the bitumen.

“I knew I couldn’t just jump out because I would have broken something, I knew what I had to do to save my life,” she said.

Collins and Hakaria grabbed her and dragged her back into the car along the cement, as onlookers in the street began to alert the police.

She was then taken to Collin’s new apartment, where she was tied up, accused of stealing drugs, and told she was going to die.

But police sirens prompted two of the kidnappers to drag her elsewhere.

What followed was a cat-and-mouse chase in which the duo dragged Mrs. Forbes over fences and forced her into a shared car.

She said Hakaria held her with a knife as they tried to evade police and heard police dogs and sirens searching for her.

“We hid in bushes, I was thrown over high fences – the sniffer dogs were looking for my scent,” she said.

She was then pushed into a rideshare car the couple had ordered, but they were forced to get out and walk the rest of the way.

“I could hear the police, I could almost see them, I heard the sirens, I saw the flashing lights,” she said. “We went through all the side streets, around apartments.”

Ms Forbes was taken to the Aloha Apartments in Surfers Paradise (pictured), where one of the kidnappers lived, and held against her will – before being forced to flee to another house

When they finally reached the property around midnight, the pregnant abductee was forced to climb the high concrete wall of a patio.

Collins then forced her into a very hot shower with the idea of ​​getting rid of her scent to ward off police dogs.

“He undressed me and scrubbed me, I had blood, bruises all over and he scrubbed the gravel out of my wounds with a loofah,” she said. “I was in so much pain, everything was burning.”

She said she was offered drugs and fell asleep praying and thinking about her older daughter – before the police arrived at 6:30 am.

“It was the greatest relief of my life,” she said of being woken up by the police lifting her off the floor. “It was a miracle.”

Ms Forbes said scans showed her unborn child was healthy before the horrific kidnapping but started having problems afterward.

She believes the trauma of the kidnapping, in which her kidnappers smashed her head into concrete and left her behind Battered, bruised, with cuts, scrapes and ‘blood everywhere’ is the reason Hope died.

Mrs. Forbes (pictured with Hope) believes her baby’s death was caused by the kidnapping ordeal

“The trauma I endured, as a maternal instinct, I think had something to do with Hope’s death,” said Ms. Forbes, who was three months pregnant at the time of the attack.

“I remember begging for my life, the life of my unborn child, and praying that the police would find me before they killed me,” Ms Forbes told Southport District Court on Monday about her kidnapping.

“The people who did this showed no mercy, several times they went to kill me.”

It was later revealed that police had used CCTV footage, sniffer dogs and drones to track down Ms Forbes after the alarm was raised about her kidnapping.

Judge Jodie Wooldridge sentenced her attacker, Collins, to three years in prison last week with a parole of April 2 next year.

He has already been in pre-trial detention for 114 days, but Ms. Forbes is furious about the sentence.

“I felt utterly devastated, heartbroken and disgusted by the justice system – the whole thing was an absolute disgrace,” Ms Forbes said. “What a shameful outcome for such a heinous crime.”

Ms Forbes (pictured) who was three months pregnant when she was kidnapped, forced into a car and dragged over fences while her life was threatened in a troubling nine-hour ordeal in which she thought she was dying

‘For the past two years my life has been hell while [Collin’s life] seems great – the justice system has a lot to answer for.’

The other perpetrators Hakaria and Edmonds were sentenced last year to five years and three years in prison respectively.

“All of this was motivated by the misguided belief that she had stolen some money and drugs,” said Judge Helen Bowskill in the Brisbane District Court during the July 2021 sentencing of Hakaria and Edmonds.

‘She [Forbes] was quite understandably terrified and thought she was going to die,” Judge Bowskill said.

Ms. Forbes confessed that she had been on and off drugs in the past, but had been clean for the past few months.