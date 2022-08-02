How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail

Credit: Daniel Neal of Sacramento, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0



Florida marine life attracts people from all over the world, but what happens when one becomes too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?

Florida has strictly enforced laws to protect wildlife. Last week, for example, a tourist from Houston was accused of taking eight conch shells from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to prison.

Again, restaurants serve conch on the menu.

So what is allowed and what is not? What is a queen conch? And what is the penalty for taking one?

Here are some answers:

What to know about queen conch

Queen conch are mollusks that live in spiral sand-colored shells with a bright pink or orange interior. They are found in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The shell is central to Bahamian culture and serves as part of the island’s diet and one of its main exports. Due to their popularity, shellfish have been overfished and face threats to their population level.

In the Florida Keys, the queen conch is also central to culture. People born in Key West call themselves “conch horns,” after the sea creatures snorkelers often encounter off the coast.

Laws that protect queen shell

In the 1970s, Florida banned harvesting the beloved creature due to overfishing. To this day, it is a crime to harvest, kill, or damage a live Florida conch queen. It is also illegal to own or transport a live conch queen, even if it was harvested out of state.

The crime is considered a second-degree misdemeanor, meaning a person can be punished with up to 60 days in prison, a $500 fine, and six months of probation.

Humans can collect shells as long as there is no live shell in the shell.

However, live queen conch and Bahama starfish are illegal to take. Mussels, oysters, and clams have some harvest restrictions, but they can be scooped up at Florida Department of Agriculture approved spots.

In recent years, there have been a few cases of people, mostly from out of town, being arrested after being spotted by the police with queen conch.

Is it legal to serve and eat queen conch?

So how can Florida restaurants serve the preserved animal as food if it’s illegal to kill?

Florida restaurants buy imported queen conch meat, which is perfectly legal.

The US is a major importer of the meat because of the protection it has in US waters. In 2017, the US brought in more than 230,000 pounds of queen scallop meat. That’s about the same weight as 15 elephants put together.

‘Hail to the queen’: saving the Caribbean queen shell

