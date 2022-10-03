How a molecular switch shapes plant organ growth

Arabidopsis-root protoplasts. (a–huh) Confocal images of drone2-1 root protoplasts transformed with TMK1-EGFP, histone HT2B-mCherry, and splicing mutants with or without DAR2. HT2B-mCherry marks the nucleus. Colocation of TMK1-EGFP and HT2B-mCherry is shown as yellow fluorescence. (Scale bars: 5 µm.) (I) Nuclear localized/total protoplast EGFP ratios in different TMK1-EGFP cleavage mutants. n = 20 protoplasts from each of three independent experiments. All were compared to TMK-EGFP levels without 3HA-DAR2 and significant differences are indicated as *p <0.05. Credit: Procedures of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205757119″ width=”800″ height=”429″/> DAR2 cleavage of TMK1-EGFP moves it from the plasma membrane to the nucleus of Arabidopsis root protoplasts. (A–huh) Confocal images of drone2-1 root protoplasts transformed with TMK1-EGFP, histone HT2B-mCherry and splicing mutants with or without DAR2. HT2B-mCherry marks the nucleus. Colocation of TMK1-EGFP and HT2B-mCherry is shown as yellow fluorescence. (Scale bars: 5 µm.) (l) Nuclear localized/total protoplast EGFP ratios in different TMK1-EGFP splicing mutants. n = 20 protoplasts from each of the three independent experiments. All were compared to TMK-EGFP levels without 3HA-DAR2 and significant differences are indicated as *p Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205757119



Researchers from the John Innes Center and partners from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have identified a molecular switch that mediates differential cell growth and organ shape.

The growth regulator auxin promotes cell growth via a surface protein called Transmembrane Kinase 1 (TMK1). On the cell surface, TMK1 modulates cell wall properties that facilitate cell growth. But TMK1 also signals an opposite growth-retarding effect in the cell nucleus, where it suppresses cell growth by reducing auxin-mediated gene expression.

dr. Benguo Gu and his colleagues showed how TMK1 performs these seemingly opposite functions in different parts of the cell. This involves the cleavage of TMK1 protein at the cell surface and transfer of some of the spliced ​​protein to the nucleus. Although this process is fairly common, it was difficult to identify the protein-cleaving proteins involved due to technical challenges.

The proteins involved are members of the DA1 family of peptidases. These enzymes cleave a variety of proteins involved in growth reactions and help shape organ growth. The demonstration of the splicing of the DA1 family from TMK1 shows how they modulate the flow of information from the cell surface to the nucleus to shape cell size and organ growth. Defining these processes makes an important contribution to our understanding of plant growth.

dr. Gu, a research assistant at the John Innes Center, says their “work showed that peptidases from the DA1 family act on hormone signal transduction, suggesting a common mechanism for transferring signal from plasma membrane to nucleus. The findings may provide a way to to improve the harvest.” seed emergence.”

“Modulation of receptor-like transmembrane kinase 1 nuclear localization by DA1 peptidases in Arabidopsis” is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

More information:

Benguo Gu et al, Modulation of receptor-like transmembrane kinase 1 nuclear localization by DA1 peptidases in Arabidopsis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Benguo Gu et al, Modulation of receptor-like transmembrane kinase 1 nuclear localization by DA1 peptidases in Arabidopsis,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205757119

Provided by John Innes Center

