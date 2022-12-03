How a First Nations man refused to stop playing the sissy game to become a Socceroos hero

<!–

Growing up in South Sydney, many felt Harry Williams was destined to play rugby league, as did many of his family and friends.

But after he was first introduced to football as a youngster by a neighbor, the Wiradjuri man was immediately sold.

Williams ignored calls from a close friend – legendary former St George Dragons halfback Billy Smith – to ‘quit the sissy game’ – and it turned out to be a smart decision.

In 1974, he became the first Indigenous man to represent Australia at a World Cup at just 23 years old in West Germany.

John Maynard, the author of the The Aboriginal football tribesaid Williams taking the field against Chile at the Berlin Olympiastadion was a turning point.

Harry Williams was the first Indigenous man to represent Australia at a World Cup in 1974

A talented left back, Williams was known for his speed and skill on the ball (pictured, with teammate Manfred Schaefer ahead of the World Cup)

‘Inspiring. Absolutely inspiring,” he told NITV.

“As a young Aboriginal kid, he was just fantastic to watch and a really gifted player.

“Harry was an overlapping left-back, incredibly skilled and lightning fast.”

Reflecting on the World Cup in West Germany, Williams felt the Socceroos held their own.

“We did pretty well considering we were only part-time players at the time. We were semi-professional and we made it to the World Cup,” he said.

Williams was selected for the national squad after just six first-class appearances (pictured with teammates Jimmy Rooney and Jimmy Mackay)

Williams paved the way for other First Nations athletes to represent Australia at the elite level

“It was a pretty special occasion for all of us. “To have that experience to play and rub with players like [German superstar] Franz Beckenbauer was special.’

Williams also paved the way for other First Nations athletes to represent their countries, most notably Jade North, Travis Dodd and Jada Mathyssen-Whyman.

In 2008, North became the first native Socceroos captain when he took over the armband from an injured Harry Kewell in a friendly against Singapore.

‘Pim Verbeek was the coach at the time…I had just won the (A-League) trophy with Newcastle [Jets]so he threw the bracelet at me,” he recalled.

‘Football brought out the best in me, it taught me to be proud of who I am and what I stand for.’