How a Coles shopper scored a huge haul of cheap meat: What’s the best time to go to Coles Woolworths

A frugal Australian mom has impressed hundreds with her great-value grocery shopping that has saved her more than $140 — but some have warned against stocking up on discounted meats.

The shopper from Coomera in Queensland managed to score $170 worth of chicken, as well as some dairy and deli items for just $25 when she popped into Coles at 7pm on her way home from work for what should have been a ‘quick stop’. to be.

‘A happy housewife. Value $169.94. Paid $25.20. My fam will start to grow feathers,” she wrote in a message after to Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia with a photo of her budget store.

The bargain hunter bought 21 packs of chicken and turkey including whole birds, wings, negs, legs and ground beef, as well as iced coffee, yogurt and hummus for just a fraction of the price.

Her post garnered hundreds of comments and sparked a debate among shoppers who warned against keeping meat close to its best-before date for too long, even when frozen.

Why you shouldn’t wash raw chicken Chicken: It’s super tasty and a great source of protein. But it can also host nasty bacteria, and all food processors should use caution when preparing it. Don’t wash raw chicken to begin with. The bacteria on the surface can spread in tiny droplets that splash through your kitchen, contaminating surfaces, equipment, and other foods. Cooking chicken thoroughly kills the bacteria. Also, when preparing raw chicken, remember to wash your hands before and after handling, and use separate cutting boards and utensils to prevent bacteria from spreading to ready-to-eat foods. Playing it safe with food only takes a few seconds. It’s always worth it. Source: Healthier QLD

‘Great pick up especially with the cost of meat! But my fear would never let me eat it — discounted meat, especially chicken, is a no go,” one mother warned.

‘Looks like they’ve been scaled down twice, you might want to sniff them,’ another recommended, while a third wrote, ‘I use the line when it smells and slimy. Throw it out. This applies to items that are by date per days or a day or 2 left and bought during clearance.’.

“If you want to eat something that could make you very sick and call it a bargain, I suppose as long as you’re happy, I really hope you don’t get serious food poisoning,” a fifth joked.

“Do some of you really think that when the clock strikes midnight, the chicken is immediately riddled with salmonella? As you know, bacteria don’t work that way…’ argued another.

Others suggested opening, repacking, and even rinsing the discounted meat before freezing to make sure it’s safe to eat.

“Clear meat (not just chicken) is always opened, snorted, slimy test done, repackaged and frozen,” said one shopper.

‘I take the juice out of the original packaging, wash the juice, divide it into freezer bags and freeze it. Once I was poisoned, it was already marinated and cooked without washing,” a second explained.

However, food safety experts have said not to wash raw chicken, as this can spread harmful bacteria in the kitchen.

According to the Queensland Government Initiative Healthierwashing chicken is not recommended, as droplets of bacteria can splash into the kitchen and contaminate surfaces, equipment, and other foods that cause diseases such as Salmonella.

Many of Coles chicken packs advised customers to store at or below 5C and if frozen, do so on day of purchase and use within a month.

Thaw completely in the refrigerator before cooking and store in the refrigerator until use. Use within 1 day after thawing. Do not refreeze once thawed,” the package reads.