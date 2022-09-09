How a bitter family rift drove Harry and Meghan from The Queen

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral an hour-and-a-half after it was announced that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had died, aged 96. The Duke of Sussex, 36, had spent time in the UK in the last week but reportedly did not make the journey to Balmoral to see his grandmother in the days before her death.

It marks the end of a difficult chapter in the relationship between The Queen and her grandson and his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020 and decamp to California in March of that year effectively severed the close relationship that Prince Harry had enjoyed with his grandmother during much of his lifetime.

The bitter family feud followed in the years after the couple chose to live in the US, with Harry remaining at war with the brother and father he once held so dear. The couple have also presented an apparent resistance at visiting the UK, citing ‘security concerns’, although they did manage to see the Queen at least twice this year. It had looked like Harry’s relationship with his grandmother could be reduced to Zoom calls during the final years of her reign.

Earlier in the year, the Queen faced a blow when the Sussexes did not return for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March 2022, despite knowing that the Queen had already made the decision to reduce her royal workload and was ‘slowing down’. But they returned to see the Queen in April after flying into the UK, stopping at Windsor on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. That was said to have been Harry’s first visit since July 2021, and Meghan’s first since 2020.

Senior royal sources described the meeting as ‘very cordial’ and ‘incredibly warm and good natured’. Harry later broke his silence on the secret gathering and put a positive spin on it, saying the Queen would have ‘loved’ to be at the Invictus Games.

At the meeting, the Sussexes reportedly opened the door to return from the US for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They then returned in June for the historic event, and the Queen got a chance to meet their second child, Lilibet, for the first time.

In their now infamous 2021 tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple, who currently live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, claimed they maintained a close but long-distance relationship with the late Monarch.

The Sussexes’s grand gesture of naming their daughter Lilibet (pictured) – brother to Archie – after the Queen’s childhood nickname was hollowed by the fact that Her Majesty only got to meet her great-granddaughter in person once, undoubtedly a source of great sadness to the Queen.

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was broadcast around the globe in March 2021, the Duchess of Sussex had only kind words to say about her grandmother-in-law. Speaking with affection in her voice, Ms Markle said: ‘ The Queen has always been wonderful to me. I just really loved being in her company… she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.’

However, the Duchess’s remarks outlining her apparent fondness for Britain’s longest reigning Monarch were greatly overshadowed by allegations of racism against the royal family. The couple’s bombshell that a senior royal had expressed ‘concern’ about Archie’s skin color before he was born was quickly and firmly denied, but the emotional fractures left by the accusations are still yet to properly heal. The explosive interview sent shockwaves through the royal family and marked a turning point in the couple’s relationship with the Queen.

Prince Harry maintained that ‘time heals all things’ while hinting at the deep-rooted rift with Prince William and Prince Charles, but, ultimately, his relationship with his beloved grandmother became a casualty too of the biggest feud the royal family has seen since Diana, Princess of Wales’s famous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995.

In July 2021, Prince Harry and his brother were visibly awkward in each other’s presence as they unveiled a long-planned statue of Diana, Princess of Wales in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The Duchess of Sussex also didn’t make the journey across the Atlantic when the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021.

Prince Harry, while cordial with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was already signed up to write the £14.7million ($20 million) memoir that would further estrange him from his family, and he fled back to California with the rift with his brother still going strong. In April 2022, it appeared the tides were turning when Harry and Meghan visited the Queen for supposed ‘olive branch’ talks at Windsor Castle. They are understood to have met the monarch for just half an hour before flying out to Holland for the Invictus Games on what was the couple’s first public appearance in Europe together in two years.

After the ‘peace’ summit, it was then reported that the Sussexes had been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in what was widely interpreted as a sign that tensions had cooled somewhat. Speaking to the Today Show about his meeting with the Queen, the duke said: ‘Being with her it was great, it was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her. Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.’

Elsewhere, Harry said there were ‘lots of things’ that left him unsure of whether he would attend her Jubilee celebrations. He explained: ‘I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.’ Royal experts claimed that Harry’s remarks were a ‘gross insult’ to Charles and William, both of whom he has a deeply strained relationship, and evidence that the duke ‘doesn’t deserve to attend the Jubilee celebrations and be on the Balcony’.

The Queen’s decision to invite the couple to be part of the event was thought to fall less than comfortably with all royal family members – particularly Prince William – who have been left deeply hurt and angered by Harry’s behavior. But sources said there was little doubt that all would put their feelings to one side for the sake of the monarch. ‘At the end of the day it is about celebrating the historic achievement of a truly remarkable woman. No one would want to disrespect the Queen by continuing hostilities in public,’ said one.

Another said: ‘Despite what has happened in recent years and what may be yet to come given that Harry’s memoirs have yet to come out, family members will accept the Queen’s olive branch in the spirit it was extended.’ He did attend the celebrations but had to watch from the Duke of Wellington’s former office on Horse Guards Parade with more than 30 members of the family. Only working members of the royal family were on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

With Her Majesty’s reign now confined to the history books, the Sussexes may now feel the lengthy legal challenges made against the Home Office in 2022, which argued for better personal protective security for the couple and their young children while on UK soil, prevented the family from spending more quality time with the Queen before her health deteriorated.