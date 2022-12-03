Houston volleyball player crashes through TABLE to make incredible save in NCAA Tournament match

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two college volleyball teams played a sensational rally where one member showed her dedication by crashing through a table and falling face down to keep the ball alive.

With Houston leading the set 5-1, their opponents South Dakota looked like they had won a point when the Cougars bumped the ball well out of bounds.

Then Kate Georgiades made the mess of her life.

The libero stretched out for the ball with her feet in the air to make a miraculous return of the ball, crashing through a table and hitting the deck while keeping the point going.

Players on the side rushed to help Georgiades after she risked her body to retrieve the ball.

Kate Georgiades laid down to make an incredible play for Houston, jumping into the air

She made an incredible save diving for the ball that was about to land on a table

Her incredible dive and reach for the ball caused her to crash into a table and fall face down on the floor

As the game progressed, Georgiades was not ready and managed to get back into position.

She was able to help her team further as they pulled away from the near-loss of the run.

Georgiades got back on track and stretched once more to keep the game alive in what was an epic rally.

Georgiades almost seemed amused after hitting the ridiculous shot that helped win points

And the libero (black shirt) was delighted to be congratulated by her teammates after the point

After more than 40 seconds of rallying, a Houston player at the front of the net was able to end the point with a def tap to the other side.

Cougars players swarmed Georgiades at the end of the run, realizing how incredible her save had been.

Houston players then went to the scene of their teammate’s incredible save to pick up the table.

The rest of the set actually went South Dakota’s way as they won 25-23 to force a fifth and final set.

Houston bounced back to win the final and deciding fifth set.

They are now targeting Auburn, who they will play against on Saturday night.