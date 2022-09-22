Houston cops arrest man, 38, accused of shooting friend dead and leaving his son, 2, to die in car

<!–

Houston police have identified a car thief who shot a friend of his before stealing his car and then letting his toddler inside to die in the blistering heat.

Bolanle Fadairo, 38, has been charged with the murder of Michael Essien and his two-year-old son in Houston, Texas, last week.

Essien, 38, got into an argument with Fadairo before he was shot dead in front of his young son as the gunman fled in the victim’s SUV.

The child was still in the back seat and was found hours later by officers who believe he died of heat exhaustion.

Essien’s wife reported that her husband and son were missing around 6:40 p.m., hours after he was shot multiple times by Fadairo at 1:45 p.m. in El Camino Del Rey.

The father of three leaves behind his wife and two other children, including a baby born just a week ago.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, offices raided Fadairo’s apartment and have now charged him twice with murder and tampering with evidence.