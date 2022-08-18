Houston business school dean resigns ‘after fabricating degree’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A dean of a Catholic business school in Houston, who once served as Swiss guard to Pope John Paul II, has resigned in disgrace after allegedly lying about earning multiple degrees.

Mario Enzler had to quit his job at the University of St. Thomas on Friday after the scandal broke.

The professor, who served as the Swiss Guard – the Vatican’s armed forces protecting the Pope – and who once met Mother Teresa, said he had obtained a doctorate from a university in his native Italy that does not offer doctorates.

Meanwhile, it turned out that the university he claimed he got his bachelor’s degree from was only a high school.

A staff inquiry had discovered that he actually had a PhD in music and a bachelor’s degree in classical languages ​​- but he was hired anyway and lasted two years.

Enzler is best known as Pope John Paul II’s Swiss Guard, which he wrote a book about

Mario Enzler (pictured) resigned Friday after two professors reviewed his resume after claiming he was not qualified to become the dean of the business school

He resigned from the University of St. Thomas (pictured) in Houston after he was accused of falsifying two degrees, including by saying he had a bachelor’s degree from a high school.

Enzler was reportedly harassed by a series of professors at St. Thomas who were concerned about his teaching style and looked into his background.

They claimed he falsified his academic credentials and exposed him in a letter to the university board in April.

Associate professor of accounting John Simms, who was one of those investigating Enzler, taunted the former dean this week.

He told the Houston Chronicle, “This vision that I and others in college thought we could have was smoke. It just went up in smoke.’

Enzler is seen greeting Pope John Paul II during his time in the Swiss Guard

Before entering education, he spent 16 years as a banker for UBS – a Swiss banking company

Assistant professor of accounting Ramon Fernandez called Enzler a “swindler” and said he was now concerned about the school’s leadership.

He added: “I just don’t want it to happen again. Really, the man is a charlatan, he is a fraud and he is a con man.’

Enzler was appointed Dean of the Cameron School of Business in St Thomas in June 2020, despite not holding a business degree.

He is best known as Pope John Paul II’s Swiss Guard, which he wrote a book about.

Before entering education, he worked for 16 years as a banker for UBS – a Swiss banking company.

He then became director of the New England Classical Academy, which he co-founded in New Hampshire with his wife.

Enzler then went on to work as a professor of economics and business at the Catholic University of America.

A spokesman for St. Thomas said: “The University of St. Thomas accepted the resignation of Mario Enzler on Friday afternoon. He moves on to the next chapter of his life.” DailyMail.com has contacted Enzler for comment.