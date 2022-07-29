Houston boxer is shot dead ‘girlfriend’s’ estranged husband after they met him to discuss divorce

An amateur boxer was shot and killed in Houston on Wednesday after he took a woman to her estranged husband over their divorce.

Maurenzo ‘Tuffy’ Smith, a 44-year-old father of two, accompanied the unnamed 28-year-old woman to a seafood restaurant to meet her 61-year-old husband, whose identity has yet to be released, about divorce proceedings.

The divorced spouses spoke for about 20 minutes before the argument got out of hand, causing the man to leave the restaurant and return with a gun.

He fired 13 bullets into the Crab Station Oyster Bar, hitting Smith several times but missing his wife, who escaped the massacre unharmed.

The man then fled in his Maserati and shot himself in the head. He is not expected to survive his injuries.

Saraa Abdullah Smith, Smith’s daughter, said he was “always looking to improve.” Next of kin said Smith was not in a romantic relationship with the woman and only met her last Friday.

“When he came back, he shot the man she was with multiple times, and he tried to shoot her, but he missed,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Major Susan Cotter.

The man then fled in a flashy Maserati sports car before being stopped by Houston police responding to reports of the shooting.

The man then exited the Maserati and shot himself in the head before being taken to Houston Northwest Hospital in critical condition, where he is not expected to survive.

The husband and wife had been married for nine years before the incident and had no children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Only five or six other people were present at the time of the shooting, including employees, and everyone except Smith was unharmed.

Relatives were shocked and told of Smith’s charming personality, calling him a “very loving, kind fellow.”

Smith’s sister Ida Carter said he “always tried to help and that’s how he ended up in the situation.”

According to Smith’s Facebook page, he was a widower who raised four children.

Smith was a heavyweight boxer due to fight in Colombia next week, and a relative even called him a “celebrity.”

“My brother was a famous boxer here from Houston, Texas, born and raised here in Houston,” said Cherice Westpiere, another of Smith’s sisters.

“Whether it’s leadership, sports or just being a better man or a better father,” she said.

Westpiere said Smith lost his wife a few years ago, along with their mother: “Now we have lost our brother,” she said.