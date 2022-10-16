WhatsNew2Day
Houston Astros move on to ALCS after EIGHTEEN INNING marathon vs. Seattle Mariners

Sports
By Merry

Houston Astros advances to ALCS after EIGHTEEN INNING marathon vs. Seattle Mariners – joint longest postseason game EVER – as Jeremy Pena home run gives them a hard-fought 1-0 win on the road

By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

Published: 03:37, October 16, 2022

The Houston Astros advanced to the ALCS on Saturday-evening after an all-time game, when a homerun by Jeremy Pena in the 18th inning gave the visitors the deciding run to win the series.

The game was the first home game the Mariners had hosted in 21 years, and while their fans didn’t see a run, they did see a game with as many innings as only three postseason games ever before.

The Astros’ win on Saturday night gave them a 3-0 sweep of the series after winning Games 1 and 2 at home.

