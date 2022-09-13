Housing inflation is dead | Financial Times

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. It’s CPI day. There is good reason for optimism that inflation will continue to decline, and not just because of gas prices. But as we like to reiterate at Unhedged, there is no such thing as high and stable inflation. There will be more surprises, in both directions, before the current episode ends. Email me: robert.armstrong@ft.com.

Housing: even worse (so better?)

The last time Unhedged checked in on the US housing market, in June, we wrote that “housing remains the one major part of the economy not sending mixed signals. It just looks bad.” This is no longer true: the US housing market is no more just looks poor; now it is terribly poor.

However, “bad” is ambiguous in this context. The sharp downturn in the housing market, such as the one we are now undeniably in, simultaneously reflects and amplifies recessionary forces. At the same time, when inflation is rampant, as it is undeniably now, a major slowdown in real estate activity, house prices and rents could be powerful medicine. Rental inflation is the sticky kind of inflation that central bankers hate – it goes hand in hand with wage inflation. Housing needs to cool down if the Fed is to be happy.

More on that soon. Let’s take a look at the wreckage first:

Rent growth has reversed, hard. This is reflected in the real-time indices maintained by listing sites such as Apartment List, Redfin and Zillow. Below you will find the apartment lists. Month-on-month rental inflation is back in a historically normal range, and year-on-year will be there soon, according to current trends

House price growth, on more or less official but lagging indicators, such as the National Association of Realtors report and Case-Shiller indices, slowing down but still strong. More timely measures remain high year-on-year, but month-to-month many are completely back to normal (see Zillow’s price index below). House prices are still very high, but inflation is stopping.

In many regions, at many price levels, prices are already falling. Unhedged’s friend Rick Palacios of John Burns Real Estate Consulting notes that in his company’s August price survey, prices fell in 98 of 140 covered markets that fell on a monthly basis. “The rate of declines is accelerating,” Palacios says. Seattle’s decline is the worst; prices there are 8 percent lower than earlier this year. Moderate house price deflation at the national level seems quite possible in the short term.

If prices are just starting to fall, sales volumes are already through the floor. Existing home sales fell 20 percent year-on-year in July. New home sales fell by 30 percent. Mortgage applications continue tumble at.

Steven Blitz, the US chief economist at TS Lombard, argues that house prices, and even the prices of financial assets, must fall sharply to control inflation.

He argues that the economic cycle that started more than a decade ago, when we came out of the financial crisis, was unusual because it was not a credit cycle, but an asset cycle. “Normally, leverage increases during an expansion and decreases during a recession, but we had a 10-year expansion where households and businesses continued to deleverage, and after an initial increase in spending, government did too. 2019,” he says. Wealth was created throughout the cycle not by credit expansion but by asset price inflation. The upshot, he says, is that the economy’s sensitivity to Federal Reserve rate hikes will be different this time around. Deleveraging will not slow the economy down enough to stop inflation. Falling asset prices will have to do the job.

If Blitz is on to something here (I think so, although I’m not entirely convinced that companies have slackened their leverage) and the Fed agrees (it thinks so), then the wilting housing market is good news. It’s part of what the Fed needs to see before it will be comfortable slowing down the pace of policy tightening.

But things are not that simple. I wrote in February about how house prices and rental inflation will take a long time to process official CPI data – a year or more. In addition, the housing inflation that we have already seen may continue to support wage inflation. Strategas economist Don Rissmiller succinctly sums up that connection: “Companies will pay what it costs employees to live where the companies need them.” However, the process of raising workers’ wages to that level can take some time. In the meantime, the Fed could continue to tighten into a deep recession.

This is a specific example of a general question that, Rissmiller points out, is just as important as any other market. When will the Fed declare victory? The shelter’s official inflation data may fall soon. But it will be a while before everything is back to normal. The same goes for other categories. Some prices may never return to the soft trends that persisted in the days of abundant cheap labour, abundant cheap energy and wide open global supply chains. Is 3 percent inflation enough for the Fed? Or will it fight to 2 percent? If the latter is the case, a deep recession seems increasingly likely.

A good read

Trump is of course hated by many, but also loved by many. Everyone hates Jared.”