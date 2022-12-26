Housing developments would meet less resistance if buildings showed ‘heart and soul’, says Gove

Opposition to housing developments could be reduced if there is a greater focus on design and the ‘heart and soul’ of places, Michael Gove has suggested.

The Leveling Up secretary lashed out at ‘indifferent or bland’ planning, suggesting that the potential of some public spaces was being squandered due to poor design and maintenance.

His comments came in the foreword to a report by the Policy Exchange think tank calling for the creation of a national school of urban design and architecture.

Mr Gove said: “How often have we seen otherwise good property developments let down by poor landscaping or indifferent or bland urban character?”

Michael Gove suggested that the potential of some public spaces was being wasted due to poor design and maintenance.

He added: “Locations should be at the heart of leveling up, but if the locations themselves have no heart or soul, then leveling up will also fail.”

The government has committed to a target of 300,000 new homes a year by mid-decade, but has so far failed to meet that target, while efforts to boost construction have met with opposition.

Gove said: “Much of the opposition to new housing developments is often based on fears that the quality of the new buildings and venues created will be substandard…

‘If an improvement to the design standard assures the public that this will not be the case, they are less likely to object.’

But he acknowledged that there was no “silver bullet” to solve the housing crisis.