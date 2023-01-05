Houses for sale increased on Boxing Day, says Rightmove

Requests for property appraisals rise 29% in the week after Christmas

The number of people listing their homes for sale on Boxing Day soared 46 percent compared to the previous year, Rightmove data revealed.

There was also an increase in activity from potential sellers requesting home valuations, the property’s website said.

The week after Christmas Day, beginning December 26, was the busiest week for valuation requests since early September, he said, as they increased 29 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

In addition, the number of views of homes for sale on Rightmove increased 20 percent between the week of Christmas and Boxing Day, as prospective buyers began planning their next move.

The activity may signal the end of the holiday slump in real estate activity that many reported started earlier than usual last year due to uncertain economic conditions.

Rightmove property expert Tim Bannister said: ‘We’ve seen some promising activity and familiar patterns over the festive period this year, which bodes well for next year.

“While we expect a quieter market this year than we have had since the pandemic began, the record number of sellers choosing to come to the market this Boxing Day indicates that there is a group of motivated sellers ready to move, who may have held back.” and now feel more confident.

“After such frenetic market conditions over the past few years, this year’s quieter market will be better suited to those who move with moderation and prefer to take their time finding the right property.

‘The jump in the number of views of properties for sale before and after Christmas is another good sign that the new option available is getting a lot of attention from prospective buyers.

“After a holiday break, those looking to shop this year will be ready to get back on their plans and assess where they would like to live and how much they can afford.

“Those sellers who got a head start and already have their home for sale will now benefit from the jump in viewings over the next several weeks as people return to their normal routines.”

The increase in activity may be due to fears that house prices will fall over the next year.

Property prices are expected to fall this year with forecasts of up to 10% price decline

With the typical house costing around nine times the UK average annual salary, that may not necessarily be a bad thing, especially for those hoping to move up the property ladder.

But for homeowners who saw their property values ​​rise substantially during the pandemic housing boom, seeing those gains potentially fade will be a concern, especially if they expect to move next year.

Currently, major mortgage lenders are forecasting a drop in home prices of up to 10 percent over the year.

Estate agencies including Savills and Knight Frank are forecasting similar falls of 10% and 5% respectively, but fall short of forecasting a 2008-style crash.

Tom Bill, UK residential research director at Knight Frank, said: “Buyers and sellers hit the Christmas pause button several weeks before last year after the mini-budget spread political uncertainty and led to an increase in mortgage rates.” The revival of plans on Boxing Day reflects how a sense of relative calm has returned to Westminster and the money markets.

“Sellers will also be mindful that downward price pressure will intensify as the year progresses, although we don’t expect a cliff-edge moment.”