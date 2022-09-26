Household savings have halved since the start of the year due to the cost of living crisis

Household savings have more than halved since the start of the year as families have to use their savings to cover rising utility bills and the weekly grocery store.

According to research by accounting firm KMPG, the cost of food, energy and mortgage repayments has risen by £145.50 for the average UK household so far this year.

It means families will have to spend nearly £1,800 extra to cover their bills throughout the year, fearing prices could rise even further.

A study found that costs had risen by £194.40 a month for people aged 35-44 since January, higher than any other age group.

And of those who had savings through 2022, they now have only 43 percent left, The times reports.

Of the 3,000 consumers involved in the survey, about a third said they should use their savings to help pay for essential costs. Another 10 percent said they use all their savings to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Linda Ellett, KPMG’s head of consumer markets, warned that “all households are still dealing with the energy price hike in October.”

Following an announcement by Liz Truss earlier this month, domestic bills will be capped at £2,500 on average over the next two years.

The cost of food, energy and mortgage payments has risen by £145.50 for the average UK household so far this year

Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng pictured during an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday

The great pressure continues: regular wages fall by 3.9% compared to inflation The continued strong pressure on the British was exposed today as the numbers showed wages plummeting. Although regular wages – excluding bonuses – rose 5.2 percent in the quarter to July, it lagged far behind inflation. Taking into account the rising CPI figures, wages fell 3.9 percent year-over-year, while total wages fell 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, there were mixed signals for the job market – with job openings falling from record highs, but unemployment falling to its lowest level since 1974 at 3.6 percent. The latest snapshot was released after inflation jumped to a new 40-year high of 10.1 percent in July as energy and food bills pushed costs into orbit. The government’s decision to freeze energy bills at £2,500 will curb rampant increases and could ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates. However, few experts expect wages to keep pace with prices. The Office for National Statistics said the number of British workers on payroll rose by 71,000 or 0.2 percent to 29.7 million between July and August. The number of job openings in those three months was 1,266,000, down 34,000 from the previous quarter, the biggest drop since the peak of the pandemic.

The household scheme will see families charge a maximum of £2.93 per therm, at an expected market price for the following year of £4.32.

But the average bill for a family in the UK is still expected to rise from £1,971 – over £500 – when October comes.

The survey also found that about a third of respondents are now buying more supermarket own-brand products or have waited for special offers to save money.

Rising food and drink prices have pushed the cost of groceries up by more than 12 percent in the past month alone, compared to the record 11.6 percent set by research firm Kantar last month.

The rate is the highest since the company started tracking supermarket prices in this way 14 years ago and is equivalent to an annual increase of £571 in the average UK household grocery bill, or £10.98 per week.

It has led more shoppers to change their habits and their supermarkets, with about a quarter of consumers surveyed switching to discount stores such as Lidl and Aldi.

It comes as Aldi’s market share has risen by 1.2 percentage points, meaning the budget chain has overtaken Morrisons to become Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket for the first time.

Ten percent also pay for more goods on their credit card.

One of the most common ways that families have cut back on their expenses is eating out at restaurants or ordering takeout on a Friday night.

It is a further concern for a hospitality industry that is still largely recovering from the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic.

Businesses have faced skyrocketing energy bills in recent months and have been left with a choice between passing the costs on to customers or absorbing the devastating financial blow and threatening closure – with many having to choose the latter.

Guy Adams, owner of the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel in the Hebrides, said he has seen a significant drop in bookings because “holidays are always the first thing to do” when families try to tighten their belts.

While the pandemic was at the forefront of public opinion around the turn of the year, the cost of living crisis has largely overtaken the issue as a more pressing issue.

Kwasi Kwarteng plans another round of tax cuts to help families struggling with the cost of living.

In a belligerent interview yesterday, the Chancellor brushed aside market jitters over the £45bn tax cuts in last week’s emergency budget and stated his determination to move forward.

“There’s more to come,” he said. “We’ve only been here 19 days. I want people to keep more of their income in the coming year because I believe it’s the British who are going to drive this economy.’

Mr. Kwarteng has launched a review of all tax rates ahead of a formal budget expected next year. A source from the Treasury Department told the Daily Mail that the Chancellor wants to “make the tax system simpler, better for families and more pro-growth”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street on Friday as families grapple with a cost of living crisis

With Britons already facing a double whammy from high fuel prices and rising energy prices, analysis by MailOnline has revealed how a four pint carton of milk now costs an average of 34 pence more than 12 months ago. The cost of an average 500g pack of own-brand spaghetti has also risen 33 cents since August last year – from 52 cents to 85 cents, while a 500g pack of Lurpak is now 63 cents more expensive – from £3.58 last year to £4.21 this year

The source added: “It’s early days – the assessment has only just begun – but it’s fair to say we’re looking to see if we can do more to help families.”

Options include scrapping the child support tax that affects parents earning more than £50,000 a year. But Mr. Kwarteng is also considering a tax break for those who stay at home to care for children or loved ones.

The idea, floated by Liz Truss in her leadership campaign, would allow them to carry over their personal tax deductions, currently worth £12,570. Someone taking time off to care for a relative could transfer their entire allowance to a working household member, saving couples up to £2,514 a year.

At the time, Ms Truss described families as ‘the foundation of society’, adding: ‘We will review the taxation of families to ensure people are not penalized for taking time to care for their children or elderly relatives. .’

The review will also look at simplification of the tax system. Complex rules implying that people who earn between £100,000 and £125,000 pay an effective tax rate of 60 percent can be abolished.

And the chancellor will investigate whether to increase lifetime retirement benefits, fearing some professionals are retiring early because punitive tax rates don’t make them worth working any longer.