Domestic cavalry soldier Louis Anderson discharged from the army for sexually abusing a colleague

A soldier from the Household Cavalry has been fired for climbing into bed with a naked female colleague and ‘grinding’ against her buttocks.

Trooper Louis Anderson stroked his victim’s back before bumping into it as she lay ‘frozen’ with fear after a drunken night out.

When he was given a two-year suspended sentence for the assault, a judge told him his actions would “undermine the bond of trust between soldiers.”

Anderson was also given 24 months community service.

Trp Anderson was convicted after a four-day trial in Tidworth Barracks, Wiltshire.

Trooper Anderson, pictured, entered the female soldier’s bedroom without permission before sexually assaulting his victim

Anderson, pictured, who joined the Household Cavalry in October 2019, was thrown from the military after his conviction. His attorney said Anderson hoped he could now get a job at Network Rail or maybe at BAE Systems

The military court heard that both soldiers were part of the 360-year-old Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, known for its iconic tunics and plumed helmets.

Trp Anderson enlisted in October 2019 and the regiment did not begin accepting women until the same year.

The court heard that the female soldier, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had returned to her barracks after a night out in a taxi with friends.

She later woke up to find Trp Anderson – who was not allowed to be in her barracks – on the edge of her bed, caressing her bare back, the court heard.

When the female soldier got up and went to her bathroom to get sick, Anderson followed her and even stuck his fingers in the back of her throat, the court was told.

The court heard that after she was done being sick, the female soldier returned to her bed alone.

A few minutes later, Trp Anderson returned to her bed, began to caress her face and rub against her bottom, the court heard.

When one of her friends entered the room shortly afterwards, the woman “raised her hand for help,” the court was told.

The friend then “pulled her away by the hand” and spent the rest of the night in a spare room, the court heard.

Anderson was found guilty of sexually assaulting the young soldier after a four-day court-martial at the Tidworth Barracks in Wiltshire

Trp Anderson did not leave the female soldier’s bed until the next morning, the court heard.

The next day, the female soldier told her friend what had happened and then decided to report the incident to her commander, the court was told.

Trp Anderson was later questioned by military police and charged.

The soldier – who denied the charges – was acquitted of another charge of assault. He had been accused of touching the woman’s leg in a bar after telling her she had a “big butt.”

Defense attorney Aleks Lloyd said Trp Anderson now “intends to work with network rail or BAE systems.”

Lloyd added that the offense was “out of character” for him.

Judge Advocate General Darren Reed, who convicted Trp Anderson, told him he “avoided an immediate prison sentence by the narrowest margin.”

He added: ‘[The female soldier] never invited you to her room.

“You returned after being specifically told to leave.

“Service personnel have little choice as to where and with whom they serve.

Sexual offense undermines the bond of trust between those who serve together.

‘[The female soldier] is being treated for PTSD and depression, she has had to move out of her block and has been given a service dog.

“You entered the room of a colleague who was vulnerable because of her drunkenness.

“It should have been perfectly clear to you that she wasn’t interested in you sexually.”

Anderson will complete 40 days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work over the next 24 months.