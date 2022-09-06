Housebuilder Berkeley flags cautious approach to London

London housing builder Berkeley Group is more cautious about buying land, a sign that a cooling housing market and high inflation could slow development activity in the capital.

The FTSE 100 group said Tuesday that with the expectation that the real estate crisis will deepen and cost inflation will be between 5 and 10 percent, “new land will only be very selectively added to land holdings”.

Rising costs will weigh on development across the sector. But they are particularly difficult for private housing developers in London, who have already struggled to compete in the land market, according to Rob Perrins, Berkeley’s CEO.

He said tariffs for homebuilders to provide new affordable housing, improve infrastructure and ensure development is environmentally friendly make competing with office or warehouse developers increasingly difficult.

“Due to residential taxes, other applications have a higher value: hotels and industry in zones 1 and 2 and industry in zones 3-6. . . that’s why the number of private homes has halved since 2015, and I think it will halve again,” he added.

Work began on 16,673 new homes in the capital last year, less than half of the 33,792 started in 2015, according to data provider Molior London. Mayor Sadiq Khan has focused his efforts on boosting affordable housing, which has risen over the same period.

Despite the additional costs, Berkeley said it expected to post a pre-tax profit for the year to the end of April 2023 of £600 million, up from £552 million in the previous fiscal year and in line with expectations.

Berkeley’s share price rose 4 per cent to £35.92p on Tuesday, recovering from a dip last week after analysts at HSBC predicted London house prices could fall as much as 15 per cent and the company downgraded.

Berkeley added that there was still strong buyer demand and that it was selling homes for more than it had expected.

The company is benefiting from a strong balance sheet and the chronic undersupply of homes in the UK, according to Ami Galla, an analyst at Citi.

But “weak consumer confidence, tight affordability and political uncertainty have led to a steady decline in London house prices,” she said in a note.

Berkeley already has a major land bank in London thanks to a deal signed in 2014 with National Grid. The utility sold its stake in that joint venture earlier this year, and Berkeley can build through 2028 without the need for new sites, Perrins said.

The company is considering bidding at two locations outside London but isn’t looking at anything within the M25, he added.

Berkeley also narrowly signed a compensation plan that could take Perrins home £8 million a year, and other directors up to £3.25 million in total, depending on the long-term performance of the company’s share price. The plan was approved at the AGM on Tuesday, but 40 percent of shareholders voted against.