House where Ohio man, 22, was shot dead by his ex-girlfriend’s dad is under contract

The home where an Ohio father shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he tried to force his way through the locked front door is under contract after just 12 days on the market.

The three-bedroom bungalow in Sidney, Ohio — 80 miles northwest of Columbus — went up for sale on August 5, less than three weeks after the murder, and was described as a “little piece of paradise.”

Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl, 22, through the door three times after showing up unannounced on July 31, and began rushing toward the door as Duckro yelled at him to leave, saying he had a gun.

Rayl had previously dated Duckro’s daughter, Allyson, 22, but the couple broke up a year and a half before the shooting.

Rayl left a voicemail with his ex-girlfriend the night before the shooting, saying he wanted to see how she was doing.

Shelby County District Attorney Tim Sell and Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye announced on Aug. 5 that a grand jury decided Duckro should not be charged. The house was put on the market the same day.

James Rayl, 22, tried to break into ex-girlfriend Allyson Duckro’s house when her father shot and killed him three times

The house, marked in red, has a large swimming pool and a garage for four cars

Kristi Bayhan, a real estate agent at Fathom Realty, who is handling the sale, confirmed to DailyMail.com on Tuesday that the house was under contract.

The house, situated on a plot of 1.29 hectares, has a swimming pool and a living space of 1,824 square meters.

It has a large cellar and a garage for four cars.

The spacious bungalow, built in 2000, is surrounded by farmland.

The deal to sell the house came when new footage obtained by DailyMail.com showed Mitchell, his wife Stacy, 51, and Allyson being interviewed by officers shortly after the shooting.

Chilling Ring CCTV footage captured the moment Duckro shot through the front door of his property on North Kuther Road, killing the unarmed Rayl.

Rayl tries to make his way inside, while Duckro says, “James no, get off my porch.”

Then you can hear Duckro say, “I have a gun,” before shooting him.

Rayl, shot three times, staggers away from the door before collapsing in the driveway of the property, with only his feet visible on camera.

Neighbors are also seen running after hearing gunshots.

They left Rayl on the floor dying for at least seven minutes before the police arrived and tried to save his life.

The property of the Duckro worth $436,000 in Ohio was put up for sale the day the district attorney announced that Mitchell Duckro would not be charged with the murder of 22-year-old James Rayl.

The expansive three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow was built in 2000

James Rayl, 22, waited at Allyson Duckro’s front door just before her father shot him three times as he tried to break in

Mitch Duckro, 52, and his daughter Allyson, 22, can be seen here talking to Shelby County Sheriff’s officers for the first time here

One of the neighbors, Jeffery Hereford, walks across Duckro’s front yard and says ‘don’t shoot me’ and ‘he doesn’t have a gun’.

He then said ‘he’s dead, he’s been shot’ and ‘he’s not moving’.

He and two others discuss Rayl’s body for seven minutes, without trying to help, while Rayl lay dying.

Stacy told neighbors that they had already called 911 and were initially told not to approach, as they believed he had a gun.

Then she can be heard yelling ‘he tried to get to our daughter’ and ‘he tried to break in’.

Hereford asked, “Did you shoot him?”

The Duckros yell back that they had shot him and Hereford replied, ‘He’s not moving, he’s not going anywhere’.

Allyson appears to smile in an interview with officers, and was heard on a 911 call telling her father he “saved her life” after Rayl allegedly tried to break into the house

After waiting outside the door for a few minutes, Rayl tries to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house while the residents yelled at him for him to stop and leave the porch.

Rayl was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, with an autopsy determining he suffered two gunshot wounds to the shoulders and a fatal wound to the back.

In his last voicemail to his ex, Rayl says, “Hi Ally, it’s James, I just wanted to get in touch because I just wanted to see how you are doing.

“And maybe hear from you if that’s okay, I guess.

“It’s been a while since I talked to you and I don’t know, I feel, I don’t know what I feel.”

Duckro reportedly replied to him, “What’s going on?”

Sources have also claimed that Allyson had previously worked as a dispatcher with the sheriff’s department.

A grand jury ruled 8 to 1 that Duckro should not be charged with a felony under the “Stand Your Ground” rule in the Ohio state legislature.

The legislation and ‘Castel Doctrine’ laws allow homeowners to use deadly force when threatened.

The 911 call features Allyson Duckro praising her father and saying, “Dad, you couldn’t have done anything, you saved my life.”

In a joint statement, the Shelby County Prosecutor and the Shelby County Sheriffs Office said, “The front door was a solid wood door with a deadbolt lock.

‘The deadbolt turned out to be in the locked position and the housing on the lock side of the door was broken.

“Three holes were found in the decorative glass window in the door and three hollow point 9mm spent cartridges were found on the floor. The weapon was on the mantelpiece of the fireplace.

The residents of the residence were identified as Mitch Duckro, Stacy Duckro and Allyson Duckro, and the first interviews with the Duckros were conducted on the spot.

“Mitch Duckro admitted that he fired the weapon and admitted to firing it three times. Allyson Duckro said she was acquainted with James Rayl, as they dated until they broke up a year and a half earlier.

“She notified the police of a voicemail that Rayl had left her late the night before.”

Rayl’s family has launched a ‘Justice for James’ campaign, saying he was ‘killed’ by Duckro and that ‘justice will be served’.

His sister Jessica wrote online: ‘Mitch shot him in the back and killed him. And we know more than just that Mitchy.

“I hope your days are more miserable than ever.

“You are a disgusting excuse of a human being along with your daughter.”