House that was once Royal Family’s local pub on their Sandringham estate could be yours for £700,000

A house that was once the royal family’s local pub on the Sandringham estate has come on the market for £700,000.

The former New Inn pub in the village of Flitcham became a four-bedroom house after closing in the 1980s.

It used to be the nearest pub to Sandringham House, although it’s not known if any members of the royal family ever sneaked in for a secret drink.

The Georgian Estate Inn House is one of the few private homes on the Queen’s 20,000-acre estate in north Norfolk.

Estate agents Brown&Co describe the sale as “a rare opportunity” to purchase a “substantial detached historic home” and become one of the Queen’s neighbours.

The house was originally built in 1820 and was later extended with brick and flint by the current owner, as well as a garage and workshop.

It features two corridors including a reception room with a sloping ceiling and exposed rafters, a sitting room with a wood burner, a study, a dining room and ‘nice views’ from the upper floor.

The kitchen has handcrafted cupboards, an Aga oven, an additional LPG gas hob and an adjoining breakfast room.

The heart of the house is the kitchen with a two-door AGA (also and an additional LPG gas hob) and space for a breakfast table.

There is also a basement currently used as a family playroom and described by the agents as a “great feature” that “could make a great media room.”

The house has its own driveway and south facing Mediterranean style courtyard and patio terrace with ‘total privacy’, as well as a lawn with flower and shrub borders and a wood store.

The garden would be completely fenced and ‘pet proof’.

The 2,900-square-foot house is equidistant between Sandringham House, where the Royal Family enjoy their annual Christmas break, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s country house in neighboring Anmer.

Brown&Co describes it as an ‘attractive’ and ‘fascinating property’ with ‘a dominant position’ in the ‘picturesque Norfolk hamlet’ of Flitcham.

The details add: ‘Opportunities to buy property in this beautiful village are rare with most of the houses still owned and maintained by the Royal Estate but a handful are privately owned including the beautiful Inn House.’

The house is across the road from St Mary the Virgin Church in Flitcham, where the Queen occasionally worships when she lives in Sandringham.

Former tax collectors who ran it as a pub included former Japanese prisoner of war Cyril Bix and his wife Daisy, who drank pints for thirsty farm workers between 1946 and 1981.

The Sandringham estate also used to have its own club with a local residents bar, but it has recently closed.

Estate officials appointed agents in May to find a tenant to take over the former club in West Newton and turn it into a gastro pub.

If the plans come true, it will mean that Queen will own her first pub at the age of 96, as she will continue to own the building.

