House Speaker steps out in NYC with shamed husband Paul after he crashed his Porsche while drunk

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen Saturday night in New York City as she mingled with pop stars and celebrities at the Global Citizen Festival.

Pelosi, 82, appeared along with her husband, Paul, also 82, who was sentenced to three days in California last month.

Paul was arrested on May 28 after blowing a stop sign in his 2021 Porsche and slamming into a jeep shortly after 10 p.m. after driving home from dinner.

He then failed the field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent. He was also found to have traces of drugs in his system, spoke in slurred words and reeked of alcohol when he was arrested by the police.

Nancy Pelosi is pictured at New York’s 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

Paul Pelosi spoke his words and reeked of alcohol when he was arrested by police on May 28 after crashing his Porsche. He is pictured on his booking photo

Officers said he was in the front seat of the car, had failed a field sobriety test and that his eyes appeared “red and watery.”

The arrest report said, “He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”

It’s doubtful whether any of the Pelosis drove to Saturday’s event, as traffic in New York’s Central Park is severely restricted.

Most high-profile individuals usually employ a driver, normally behind the wheel of a black SUV or limousine, rather than trying to brave NYC traffic.

Anyway, it will probably have been a relief for both Pelosis to have been driven to the event where they were seen talking to celebrities, including Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

At one point, Nancy Pelosi was introduced to the stage by Chopra.

Nancy Pelosi, 82, wore a white pantsuit along with a scarf as she addressed the crowd

Husband, Paul Pelosi, was also featured in the background of some of the photos, looking much more down-to-earth than in his May mugshot, where he appeared glassy-eyed.

At the time of the crash, Nancy Pelosi was on official business in Rhode Island and quickly distanced himself from the incident.

Paul had been to dinner with friends prior to the crash and was driving back to his palatial vineyard home.

At the time of the crash, he was trying to cross State Road 29 — a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga — when he collided with a 2014 jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48.

At the time of the crash on May 28, Pelosi was attempting to cross 29 State Road — a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga — when he collided with a 2014 jeep driven by Jesus Lopez at 10:22 p.m. He had set out with Nancy from Walnut Lane, five miles south of his house

The development comes after DailyMail.com revealed that Pelosi was involved in a crash that killed his brother David when he was 16. Pelosi’s accident made the news at the time. The San Francisco Examiner reported it on page 6 of its Feb. 23, 1957 issue, stating that David had warned Paul to slow down

Earlier this year, DailyMail.com revealed that Pelosi has a history of driving incidents and was involved in a crash that killed his brother David when he was 16.

According to a 1957 report in the San Francisco Examiner, Pelosi, then a sophomore in high school, had picked up 19-year-old David from a friend’s house at 12:30 p.m. and the brothers had decided to take a “joy ride.” .

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 2:40 a.m. near the Crystal Springs Dam just outside San Mateo, leaving David trapped under the car where he was smothered by his neck brace.

Although a coroner’s jury later dismissed the charges of manslaughter against Pelosi, a patrol quoted in contemporary news reports said David told his brother to slow down seconds before the crash.

He said, “This is a bad stretch – better slow down,” as they approached a tight bend at the Crystal Springs Dam on Skyline Highway – now California State Route 35.

Paul told Patrolman Thomas Ganley that he tried to slow down by shifting in the gearshift car, but lost control.

“The car swerved across the road, bounced back off a small embankment, climbed another meter 20 feet, flipped and flipped at the same time, and ended up on the shoulder upside down with both youths below,” the researcher reported.

David, a freshman at the College of San Mateo, was dead on arrival at the hospital.

Paul Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro on September 7, 1963 at Mary Our Queen Cathedral in Baltimore

The paper said David had likely been strangled by a brace he was wearing to support a fractured neck he sustained while diving in shallow water in Lake Tahoe.

The San Mateo Times reported that Ganley and another officer, Jack Rakestraw, noted that David’s braces were “tight against his neck.”

“They jacked up the car to relieve the pressure, but the boy was apparently already dead,” the Times reported.

Paul Pelosi broke his collarbone in the crash and got trapped under the car for a while. He managed to free himself and called for help.

More recently, Pelosi has been quoted twice – both times in 2011 – once for running a red light and once for swiping the centerline while driving.

The fatal accident happened six years before Paul married Nancy D’Alesandro, the daughter of a former mayor of Baltimore.

She took his last name and was elected to Congress in 1987, becoming the first female Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.