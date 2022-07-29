House set to PASS assault weapons ban despite all Republicans and three Democrats voting against

The House will vote Friday afternoon to ban assault weapons, hoping to give Democrats a last-minute victory on their way out for the August recess.

The ban has removed a procedural hurdle that will allow them to hold an accelerated debate Friday afternoon, after which a final vote is expected. Three Democrats—Representatives Vicente Gonzalez, Texas, Jared Golden, Maine, and Kurt Schrader, Oregon—voted “no” with all Republicans, but the resolution passed 217-211.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, broke out a floorboard advertising AR-15s for children as she urged members to vote for the ban.

“JR 15: Get one like yours,” reads the ad, along with a photo of a child-sized AR-15.

“Our goal was to develop a shooting platform that was not only sized and safe, but that also looks, feels and functions like Mom and Dad’s weapon,” the ad continues.

The weapons manufacturer Wee 1 Tactics unveiled the ‘JR-15’ in January.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., expressed support for the child’s semi-automatic weapon on Twitter.

“The kids in Uvalde needed JR-15s to defend themselves against the evil maniac who didn’t care about laws. At least they could have defended themselves as no one else did while their parents were stopped by the police,” she wrote in response to Pelosi’s floor map.

The House had passed a resolution Friday morning allowing same-day authority to help leadership accelerate key priorities. The chamber passed the resolution allowing a same-day vote on ban 218-206. Golden and Schrader were the only Democrats to vote against the resolution.

Golden, who represents a red-leaning district, previously said he would not vote for a ban on semi-automatic weapons. “I don’t support any version of it.”

Schrader, who lost his Democratic primary to a progressive and will not return to Congress, called a ban on assault weapons a “death wish” for Democrats.

“This is a bill that nullified it in ’94. I think as Democrats we really have a death wish list?’ he told Politico last week.

The bill is unlikely to make it to the Senate anywhere.

The House Judiciary Committee last week put forward the ban on assault weapons, the first time in more than 20 years that a congressional panel had proposed legislation banning the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons. Congress passed a ban on assault weapons in 1994, which expired ten years later.

Democrats initially planned to pass the assault weapons ban and community security legislation together, but have now introduced a bill to fund police. Progressives, particularly those in the Congressional Black Caucus, had expressed concerns about police funding legislation lacking guardrails to steer law enforcement toward more humane behavior.

Pelosi said the House will now approve the community security law when lawmakers return in the second week of August.

Congress passed its first major gun reform in 30 years in June, improving background checks for would-be gun buyers under 21 and increasing funding to encourage states to enact red flag laws and mental health services.

A sign advocating a ban on assault weapons hangs outside a King Soopers supermarket where 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, Florida, talks with GOP Representative Mike Johnson, La., during a House Judiciary hearing on a ban on assault weapons

A visual behind committee chair Jerry Nadler during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on a ban on assault weapons

The bill, which received bipartisan support, fell short of what Biden and Democrats urged, and last Wednesday’s judiciary hearing was heated when Chairman Rep. Carolyn Maloney demanded that gun manufacturers apologize for mass shootings.

Maloney asked Marty Daniel, CEO of weapons manufacturer Daniel Defense, how many children would have to die for his company to stop selling assault weapons. “I believe these murders are local problems that need to be solved locally,” Daniel said.

“Are there some school shootings that might convince you to stop selling weapons of war to civilians?” Maloney asked Christopher Killoy of Ruger.

“With respect, Congressman, I do not consider the modern sporting rifles my company produces as weapons of war,” he said, “and like all Americans, I grieve when we read about these tragic incidents.”

Republicans on the panel objected to Maloney’s way of asking questions, with Rep. Jody Hice, Georgia, said blaming gun manufacturers for gun violence was like blaming spoon and fork makers.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana suggested that legislation banning assault-style rifles could lead to violence between gun owners and law enforcement agencies trying to confiscate their guns from their homes.

“When those gunfights happen, there’s blood on your hands,” Higgins told Democratic committee members.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia responded to Higgin’s prediction, shouting, “We won’t be threatened with violence and bloodshed because we want reasonable gun control!”