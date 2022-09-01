House Republicans push bill to block Biden from promoting social media censorship

<!–

A trio of top House Republicans on Wednesday introduced a bill that would expand the Hatch Act in an effort to prevent government officials from encouraging social media companies to censor the views of Americans.

The bill, the law to protect speech against government interferencewould punish Biden executives and federal bureaucrats for using their influence or resources to get companies like Facebook and Spotify to tackle the spread of alleged “disinformation.”

The Republicans – Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers, James Comer and Jim Jordan argued that the Democratic administration may be using the label “disinformation” solely for political gain, pointing out how the FBI’s warning about Russian interference in 2020 caused Facebook to post who censored the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story.

Republicans, outnumbered in the House, are unlikely to have the votes to pass the bill.

Other examples the trio used in Wednesday’s press release pointed to comments White House press secretary Jen Psaki made from the podium encouraging Facebook and Spotify to ban or label accounts that contain misinformation about the COVID-19 virus. spread vaccine.

In July 2021, Psaki said the government “regularly ensures that social media platforms are aware of the latest stories that are dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing.”

She used the example of COVID-19 vaccines responsible for infertility.

“This is disturbing, but a persistent story that we and many have seen, and we want to know that the social media platforms are taking steps to address it. That’s inaccurate, false information,” Psaki said.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently told Joe Rogan that his company was censoring Hunter Biden’s laptop stories after the FBI sent the company a blanket warning about Russian meddling in the 2020 election.

Another example the lawmakers gave was what Psaki said about Spotify’s decision to add a disclaimer to Joe Rogan’s podcast after the host made some misleading claims about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. and how the drug Ivermectin, an equine softener, can be used to fight the disease.

“This disclaimer — it’s a positive step,” Psaki said at the time. “But we want every platform to continue to do more to spread misinformation – misinformation and misinformation while elevating accurate information,” the press secretary said.

Federal employees who use their influence to encourage social media censorship would be subject to similar penalties as outlined in the Hatch Act, which prohibits politics while on the job.

That influence could be in the form of “contracts, subsidies, regulations, licenses, permits, research or enforcement actions,” according to a summary of the bill.

“From COVID-19 to Hunter Biden, officials in the Biden administration are quick to label facts that don’t fit their narrative as disinformation and then pressure social media companies to suppress content on their platforms,” ​​Comer said, advocating the passage of it.