House Republican who voted to impeach Trump Rep. Peter Meijer locked in tight primary race

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump for the attack on the US Capitol, is nearly stuck in one of Tuesday’s most closely monitored primaries.

The grocery chain heir and military veteran is trailing Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs by less than one percentage point more than three hours after polls close in Michigan’s Third Congressional District.

That has been counted with about a third of the votes.

The recently redrawn Congressional map of Michigan recently made the district more blue, which has been a target for House Democrats hoping to turn the chair — in an otherwise bleak forecast for their chances of holding the majority in November.

Their campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), put money into Gibbs’ campaign at the last minute to get the fringe candidate over the edge.

Gibbs, a former official in Trump’s Housing and Urban Development Department, is also known for once propagating a wild conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta engaged in satanic rituals using bodily fluids in 2016.

He also spent significantly less on the campaign than Meijer.

But unlike his other endorsements across the country, Trump didn’t campaign for Gibbs in the waning days of his race.

Army veteran and heir to supermarket chain Rep. Peter Meijer (left) is in a tight primary race against Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs (right)

Meijer is one of three House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump who could see the end of their political careers on Tuesday night as Republican primary voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington head to the polls.

Washington Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are also facing tough challenges from Trump-backed primary opponents.

Meanwhile, Republican incumbent figures are rushing to back candidates who would have wider appeal among independent and suburban voters, amid concerns that Trump’s more right-wing picks could cost the GOP critical swing districts in November.

In Washington’s Third Congressional District, Beutler faces Trump-backed retiree Green Beret Joe Kent, who believes the former president has alleged electoral fraud and has claimed that “deep state” agents were behind the Jan. 6 violence.

Beutler, who was elected in 2010, also faces off against Heidi St. John, a Christian podcaster who competes with Kent for the district’s most conservative voters.

In the adjacent scarlet Fourth Congressional District, Newhouse faces seven primary challengers, including Trump-backed military veteran and former police chief Loren Culp.

Four other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have already announced their retirement.

GOP Rep. South Carolina’s Tom Rice lost his primary in June after getting less than half the vote his Trump-backed challenger, Russell Fry, received.

California Republican Rep. Dave Valadao is the only anti-Trump president to win his primary. Jan. 6, Committee Vice President Liz Cheney is expected to lose her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman later this month.