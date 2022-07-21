House PASSES bill to protect the right to contraception: Just EIGHT Republicans join Democrats

The United States House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to protect access to contraceptives at the federal level amid growing concerns that Republican officials could try to revoke that right.

Only eight GOP lawmakers crossed the aisle to vote for the bill. Two voted “present” and six Republicans voted not at all.

The bill passed by 228 to 195 and now faces an uphill battle in the evenly divided Senate.

It was introduced last week by Democratic Representative from North Carolina, Kathy Manning.

House Democrats are rushing to protect privacy rights they fear are now at stake after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month and sent the issue of abortion back to individual states.

Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, in which Roe was reversed, specifies that the ruling applies only to the issue of abortion.

However, Judge Clarence Thomas set off alarm bells across the country when he wrote in a unanimous opinion that the Supreme Court could revisit historic cases that legalized same-sex marriage, same-sex intimacy and access to contraception.

Griswold v. Connecticut, ruled in 1965, ruled that married couples had the right to purchase and use contraceptives without government intervention. It was one of three cases Thomas specifically mentioned.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a group of Democratic women in her chamber on Wednesday to unveil legislation to protect access to birth control

A later Supreme Court case that Thomas failed to mention, Eisenstadt v. Baird, extended the same protections to unmarried couples. Democrats and women’s rights activists warn that the right is still at stake.

The bill explicitly grants federal protections to various forms of birth control, including oral contraceptives, intrauterine devices and condoms, including the right of health professionals to dispense them.

It also opens state and local officials to civil lawsuits over attempts to deny access to contraceptives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected the “radical” Supreme Court decision as she led a group of Democratic congresswomen at a press conference on the right to contraception law.

“It’s about control. They don’t like birth control, but they want to control women. And we can’t let that happen,” Pelosi said.

The Republicans who voted in favor of the bill are: Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nancy Mace of South Caronia, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, and Fred Upton from Michigan.

Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs and Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly voted ‘present’.

Earlier this week, the House passed a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Forty-seven Republicans voted in favor of that measure — which also repeals the controversial Defense of Marriage Act, signed by Bill Clinton and defining legal marriage as between a man and a woman.