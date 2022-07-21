House Passes Bill to Codify Contraception Rights After Dobbs
WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed legislation to codify access to contraception across the country, overcoming near-unanimous Republican opposition to protect a right considered newly threatened following the destruction of Roe v. Wade by the United States. Supreme Court.
The measure will almost certainly fail in the evenly divided Senate, which most Republicans are likely to oppose as well. The vote was the final step in the election year for Democrats to make a sharp distinction from Republicans on a social issue that enjoys broad support.
The measure went from 228 to 195, with eight Republicans joining Democrats. It would protect the right to buy and use contraception without government restriction. The legislation received only slightly more support from Republicans than two bills passed by the House last week aimed at ensuring access to abortion in the post-Roe era; almost all Republicans were united in opposition.
It was a very different result than just days earlier, when Democrats forced a vote on legislation to introduce federal protections for same-sex marriage and received the support of 47 Republicans — far more than expected.
The wave of legislative action is a direct response by the Democrat-led Congress to last month’s Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the nearly 50-year right to abortion. The decision raised alarm that other long-standing rights could be jeopardized by the conservative court.
In a concurring opinion, Judge Clarence Thomas explicitly said other precedents, including those protecting same-sex marriage and the right to contraception, “need to be reconsidered.”
The constitutional right to contraception has been protected for more than five decades by the 1965 Supreme Court ruling in Griswold v. Connecticut.
Democrats tried Thursday to portray Republicans as a party of extremists seeking to roll back entrenched rights and as a party that does not align with the views of most voters.
“An extreme GOP, an extreme Supreme Court, they want to take away your freedom and your control over your own life,” said Minnesota Democrat Representative Angie Craig. “We are in an absurd time.”
Before the vote, she said: “Honestly, I’m shocked that we have to vote on this damn bill at all. This is not an extremist issue. This is an extremist GOP”
Republicans, in turn, argued that Democrats intended to find new ways to increase access to abortion. Washington Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers said she supported access to birth control but strongly opposed the bill, which she described as a “Trojan horse for more abortions.”
Ms. McMorris Rodgers said part of her concern was that the bill would send more taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood, which offers abortion services in addition to contraception.
“Instead of working with us, Democrats are once again spreading fear and misinformation to score political points,” she said.
Democrats saw the vote as a way to show voters that they were doing everything they could to protect the rights that are widely popular in the United States — and that the Republicans were standing in the way. It came as progressives harshly criticized Democrats after Roe’s demise for failing to do more to protect abortion rights and for being slow to respond when the Supreme Court knocked them down in a widely anticipated ruling.
While the marriage equality bill gained much more support among Republicans than expected, less than a quarter of GOP representatives supported it. Still, the margin was enough to propel that measure from a messaging bill that would die in the Senate to a legislative vehicle with a chance — albeit a small one — to enter.
New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said he was surprised by the amount of Republican support for that bill. He added that he would work to get it to the ground and get the support of 10 Republicans in the Senate to make sure it could get past a filibuster.