House Passes Bill to Codify Contraception Rights After Dobbs

Before the vote, she said: “Honestly, I’m shocked that we have to vote on this damn bill at all. This is not an extremist issue. This is an extremist GOP”

Republicans, in turn, argued that Democrats intended to find new ways to increase access to abortion. Washington Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers said she supported access to birth control but strongly opposed the bill, which she described as a “Trojan horse for more abortions.”

Ms. McMorris Rodgers said part of her concern was that the bill would send more taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood, which offers abortion services in addition to contraception.

“Instead of working with us, Democrats are once again spreading fear and misinformation to score political points,” she said.

Democrats saw the vote as a way to show voters that they were doing everything they could to protect the rights that are widely popular in the United States — and that the Republicans were standing in the way. It came as progressives harshly criticized Democrats after Roe’s demise for failing to do more to protect abortion rights and for being slow to respond when the Supreme Court knocked them down in a widely anticipated ruling.

While the marriage equality bill gained much more support among Republicans than expected, less than a quarter of GOP representatives supported it. Still, the margin was enough to propel that measure from a messaging bill that would die in the Senate to a legislative vehicle with a chance — albeit a small one — to enter.